Asif Ali Zardari set to be Pakistan president

Islamabad, March 8
Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari is set to be elected as the 14th president of the country in the election to be held on Saturday. The new president would replace the incumbent Arif Alvi, whose five-year term ended last year. However, he has continued since the new electoral college was not yet formed.
Zardari, a businessman-turned-politician, is the husband of slain Benazir Bhutto. The 68-year-old co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is supported by the coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz which has the necessary numbers.
