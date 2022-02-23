Canada Government extends emergency powers

Toronto, February 22

Canadian lawmakers voted on Monday night to extend the emergency powers that police can invoke to quell any potential restart of blockades by those opposed to Covid-19 restrictions.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 185 to 151 to affirm the powers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier that the powers were still needed despite police ending the occupation of the nation’s capital by truckers over the weekend and police ending border blockades before that.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the protesters were going for the “lifeblood of this nation, which is trade with the United States”.

Trudeau noted there were some truckers just outside Ottawa who might be planning further blockades or occupations. — AP

Key organiser of protests denied bail

Ottawa: A judge has denied bail to one of the leading organisers behind protests against Covid-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois said on Tuesday she believed there was a substantial likelihood Tamara Lich would reoffend if released. Lich has been a key organizer of the protest that paralysed the streets around Parliament Hill for more than three weeks. AP

