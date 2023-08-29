Court drops sedition case against Imran Khan

Islamabad, August 28

A court in Pakistan on Monday quashed a sedition case against former PM Imran Khan on Monday, a relief for the embattled leader whose appeal against conviction in a separate corruption (Toshakhana) case will be decided on by a high court on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old former cricket hero had filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court, seeking to suspend his three year sentence on corruption charges handed to him earlier this month, saying he was convicted without being given a right to defence. “Judgement is reserved,” his lawyer Naeem Panjutha said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter about the graft case, adding that the court would announce the ruling on Tuesday.

The sedition case was registered in the southwestern city of Quetta in March, the capital of Balochistan province, based on an allegation that one of Khan’s speeches was seditious. Balochistan High Court said on Monday prosecutors had failed to obtain the required consent from the federal or provincial government to lodge sedition charges.

Khan lost power after falling out with Pakistan’s influential military, and his attempts to rally popular support have stirred political turmoil in a country already struggling through one of its worst economic crises. — Reuters

#Imran Khan #Pakistan