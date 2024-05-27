 EU-Israel relations take a nosedive as Spain, Ireland set to formally recognise a Palestinian state : The Tribune India

EU-Israel relations take a nosedive as Spain, Ireland set to formally recognise a Palestinian state

Israeli Foreign Minister Katz told Spain that its consulate in Jerusalem will not be allowed to help Palestinians

EU-Israel relations take a nosedive as Spain, Ireland set to formally recognise a Palestinian state

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Norways Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Ireland Foreign Minister Micheal Martin gesture after a press conference in Brussels on Monday. Photo: Reuters



AP

Brussels, May 27 

Relations between the European Union (EU) and Israel took a nosedive on the eve of the diplomatic recognition of a Palestinian state by EU members Ireland and Spain, with Madrid suggesting sanctions should be considered against Israel for its continued attacks in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Israeli Foreign Minister Katz told Spain that its consulate in Jerusalem will not be allowed to help Palestinians.

At the same time, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, a Spaniard, threw his full weight to support the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor is seeking an arrest warrant against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, including the leaders of Hamas.

“The prosecutor of the court has been strongly intimidated and accused of antisemitism,” Borrell said. “The word antisemitic, it’s too heavy. It’s too important.”  

Angry words abounded Monday, with Katz accusing Spain of “rewarding terror” by recognising a Palestinian state, and saying that “the days of the Inquisition are over.” He referred to the infamous Spanish institution started in the 15th century to maintain Roman Catholic orthodoxy that forced Jews and Muslims to flee, convert to Catholicism or, in some instances, face death.

“No one will force us to convert our religion or threaten our existence — those who harm us, we will harm in return,” said Katz.

Even though the EU and its member nations have been steadfast in condemning the October 7 Hamas-led attack in which militants stormed across the Gaza border into Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostages, the bloc has been equally critical of Israel’s ensuing offensive that has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The latest attacks have centred on Rafah, where Palestinian health workers said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 35 people Sunday, hit tents for displaced people and left “numerous” others trapped in flaming debris.

The UN’s top court, the International Court of Justice, on Friday demanded that Israel immediately halt its offensive on Rafah, even if it stopped short of ordering a cease-fire for the Gaza enclave.

“Israel has to stop its offensive in Rafah,” Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said.

Spain, Ireland and non-EU member Norway plan to make official their recognition of a Palestinian state on Tuesday. Their joint announcement last week triggered an angry response from Israeli authorities, which summoned the countries’ ambassadors in Tel Aviv to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, where they were filmed while being shown videos of the October 7 Hamas attack and kidnapping.

Albares criticised the treatment of the ambassadors. “We reject something that is not within diplomatic courtesy and the customs of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” he said.

“But at the same time we have also agreed that we are not going to fall into any provocation that distances us from our goal,” he added. “Our aim is to recognise the state of Palestine tomorrow, make all possible efforts to achieve a permanent cease-fire as soon as possible and also, in the end, to achieve that definitive peace.” 

