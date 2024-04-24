Family of Pakistani man allegedly killed by Punjab CM Maryam's motorcade receives PKR 2.5 million in compensation

ANI

Lahore, April 24

In response to the incident involving the protocol vehicle of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the government has given a PKR 2.5 million cheque to the family of the deceased youth, who lost his life five days ago in the alleged accident, Dawn reported.

Acting on the directives of the chief minister, Narowal Deputy Commissioner Syed Hasan Raza and MPA Ahmad Iqbal visited the residence of the victim, Muhammad Abubakar, in village Jasar. They extended their condolences to the grieving parents and conveyed the chief minister's sympathies.

On behalf of the chief minister, they handed over a PKR 2.5 million cheque to Abubakar's father, Fakhr Ayaz, as reported by Dawn.

MPA Ahmad Iqbal expressed the government's shared sorrow with the victim's family.

On April 18, 23-year-old Abubakar tragically lost his life in an accident allegedly involving the chief minister's protocol car on the Narowal-Shakargarh Road.

According to Narowal police reports, two motorcycles, one of which belonged to Abubakar, collided with each other, and subsequently, a 'government vehicle' struck him, resulting in his untimely demise.

Maryam Nawaz took prompt notice of the incident and requested a comprehensive report from the DC regarding the matter.

Abubakar was employed at a filling station, while his father, Fakhr Ayaz, worked as a laborer. The chief minister also directed the authorities to take necessary legal actions against the driver of the official vehicle, Dawn reported.

Maryam's motorcade allegedly killed a motorcyclist when she was travelling from Narowal to Kartarpur for the three-day celebrations of the Baisakhi festival.

Her motorcade was going from Narowal to Kartarpur when the Elite Force vehicle hit the motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction at the Chandowal Stop on the Shakargarh Road on Thursday.

Despite the accident, the CM's motorcade did not stop to take the injured to the hospital.

Ali Rizwan, a cousin of the deceased, said that Abubakar was going from home to a filling station where he was employed.

After hearing the news of his son's death, Abubakar's father, Fakhar Ayaz, fainted at the shock of it.

He was then shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Narowal, where he remained under treatment for a couple of hours.

