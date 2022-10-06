 French author Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature : The Tribune India

French author Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature

Ernaux’s work was often 'uncompromising and written in plain language, scraped clean': Nobel Committee for literature chairman

French author Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature

French author Annie Ernaux poses for a photo, March 17, 2019, in Paris. AP/PTI file

AP

Stockholm, October 6

French author Annie Ernaux was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in literature for “the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory,” the Swedish Academy said on Thursday.

Ernaux, 82, started out writing autobiographical novels, but quickly abandoned fiction in favour of memoirs.

Her more than 20 books, most of them very short, chronicle events in her life and the lives of those around her. They present uncompromising portraits of sexual encounters, abortion, illness and the deaths of her parents.

Anders Olsson, chairman, Nobel Committee for literature, said Ernaux’s work was often “uncompromising and written in plain language, scraped clean”.

“She has achieved something admirable and enduring,” he told reporters after the announcement in Stockholm, Sweden.

Ernaux describes her style as “flat writing” (ecriture plate), a very objective view of the events she is describing, unshaped by florid description or overwhelming emotions.

In the book that made her name, “La Place” (A Man’s Place), about her relationship with her father, she writes: “No lyrical reminiscences, no triumphant displays of irony. This neutral writing style comes to me naturally.”

Her most critically acclaimed book was “The Years” (Les annees), published in 2008 and describing herself and wider French society from the end of World War II to the present day.

Unlike in previous books, in “The Years”, Ernaux writes about herself in the third person, calling her character “she” rather than “I”. The book received numerous awards and honours.

Last year’s prize went to the Tanzanian-born, UK-based writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose novels explore the impact of migration on individuals and societies.

Gurnah was only the sixth Nobel literature laureate born in Africa, and the prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers. It is also male-dominated, with just 16 women among its 118 laureates.

The prizes to Gurnah in 2021 and US poet Louise Gluck in 2020 helped the literature prize move on from years of controversy and scandal.

In 2018, the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, which names the Nobel literature committee, and sparked an exodus of members.

The academy revamped itself but faced more criticism for giving the 2019 literature award to Austria’s Peter Handke, who has been called an apologist for Serbian war crimes.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics on Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialised computing and to encrypt information.

The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded on Wednesday to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely.

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Monday.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly USD 900,000) and will be handed out on December 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

2
Punjab

Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in 2016 corruption case

3
Diaspora

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

4
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

5
Diaspora

Indian-American student killed in US; roommate who 'murdered' him called 911, arrested

6
Nation

US envoy visits PoK, calls it 'Azad J&K'

7
Haryana

Operations shut, Panipat units suffer Rs 100 crore daily losses

8
Diaspora

US cops nab 1 in Punjab family kidnapping case

9
Punjab

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

10
World

Former cop kills 38, including 22 children, at daycare centre in Thailand

Don't Miss

View All
Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw
Jalandhar

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Old friends Bedi and Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested
Sports

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad
Trending

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Top News

UNHRC adopts resolution against Sri Lanka’s rights record; India abstains from voting

UNHRC adopts resolution against Sri Lanka’s rights record; India abstains from voting

While abstaining, India stressed that it will work with Sri ...

At least 20 killed in mass shooting in Thailand: Police

Former cop kills 38, including 22 children, at daycare centre in Thailand

Attacker identified as ex-policeman dismissed last year, had...

California Sikh family’s murder: Sherrif says ‘special place in hell’ for suspect; believes at least one more person involved in killings

California Sikh family's murder: Sherrif says 'special place in hell' for suspect; believes at least one more person involved in killings

Farmworker calls police to report the bodies of four of the ...

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

Alleged incident had taken place in July but the victim appr...


Cities

View All

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

NGT penalty: Amritsar yet to get details of fine imposed

Green crackers cause less noise pollution, say experts

Don’t harvest paddy at night, administration tells farmers

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

AIR SHOW: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Air show: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Terror threat, Chandigarh ‘no-fly zone’ for drones, UAVs

Chandigarh celebrates Dasehra with a bang, light & sound shows add to fervour

Miscreants strike at midnight, torch Meghnad effigy in Chandigarh's Sector 46; FIR lodged

Prisoners to get AIDS medicines in Burail Jail

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

Rs 27-crore wrist watch seized at Delhi airport, passenger arrested

One dead in east Delhi market blaze

‘Even my wife doesn’t scold me as much as LG sahib’: Kejriwal asks Saxena to ‘chill a bit’

Major fire breaks out at East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market; no casualty

Killing of Sikh family in US sends shock waves in their native village in Punjab

Killing of Sikh family in US sends shock waves in their native village in Punjab

Inter-district gang involved in 33 robberies busted, three held

3 inter-state peddlers arrested

Jalandhar residents celebrate Dasehra with religious fervour

Vigilance arrests retired Nakodar FCI staffer on charge of bribe

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur celebrates Dasehra with Doraha residents

Daresi road stalls: Notice issued to contractor, committee chief

Constructed before Assembly elections, Ludhiana's Tibba Road breaks up at many points

Illicit relationship behind alleged kidnapping of Delhi-based mother-daughter duo: Police

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Fervour marks Dasehra celebrations in royal city Patiala

326 Ayushman cards found fake in Patiala

Owner booked as pitbull attacks, injures woman in Patiala

No let-up in dengue infection in Patiala district