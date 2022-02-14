Germany elects President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for second term

Frankfurt, February 13
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was re-elected for a second term of five years by a special parliamentary assembly on Sunday and vowed to heal the wounds left by the Covid and fight the enemies of democracy.
The President was elected with a big majority by a special assembly made up of the members of parliament’s lower house and representatives of Germany’s 16 states. — AP
