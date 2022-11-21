Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ club in Colorado

Colorado, November 20
Five persons were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub, Club Q on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Police identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old man, who shot at patrons with a long rifle. The police had taped off the area.
The suspect was taken into police custody shortly after the shooting broke out and was being treated for injuries, according to officials. Two firearms were found at the scene.
In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an “adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs.”
The club said in a statement on its Facebook page, that it was “devastated by the senseless attack”. — Agencies
