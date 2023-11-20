Hundreds celebrate Chhath in Silicon Valley

PTI

San Francisco: Keeping their family tradition of generations alive, hundreds of Indian-American techies along with their friends and families gathered at a lakefront in the US city of Fremont to worship the Sun God as part of the Hindu festival of Chhath Puja. This year, the organisers in Fremont offered free tickets for entry to the lakefront for the Chhath Puja celebrations. According to the organisers, the free tickets were grabbed within hours of the system being opened up, with a large number of people on the waiting list. pti

Punjab-born Irish eyes record for ‘Earth Walk’

Vinod Bajaj submitted his application for the “greatest cumulative distance walked solo on foot” last week.

London: A 73-year-old man, born in Punjab and based in Ireland for 50 years, is making a second go at a Guinness World Record for what he describes as his double Earth Walk, totalling over 80,000 km and equivalent to double the circumference of the Earth. Vinod Bajaj submitted his application for the “greatest cumulative distance walked solo on foot” last week, having beaten his own walking record by completing the second Earth Walk in 1,114 days.

#United States of America USA