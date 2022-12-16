Indian solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

London: A grammatical problem which has defeated Sanskrit scholars since the fifth century BC has finally been solved by an Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge. Rishi Rajpopat made the breakthrough by decoding a rule taught by Panini, known as the father of linguistics. PTI
Indian-American among Teen Vogue’s changemakers
new york: An Indian-American physics pro is among Teen Vogue’s annual 21 Under 21 list of changemakers, influencers, activists, and artists who have made a substantial impact in their communities and the world. Multi-hyphenate Sridevi Krothapalli (17) is among the “21 revolutionary youths” who has made major moves in science and arts. IANS
Cosmonauts’ spacewalk cancelled due to leak
Washington: NASA and Russia’s space agency cancelled a spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts just as they were preparing to exit the International Space Station late on Wednesday because of an apparent coolant leak from an attached space capsule. Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were not in danger, nor were other astronauts on the space station. AP
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’