Indian solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

London: A grammatical problem which has defeated Sanskrit scholars since the fifth century BC has finally been solved by an Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge. Rishi Rajpopat made the breakthrough by decoding a rule taught by Panini, known as the father of linguistics. PTI

new york: An Indian-American physics pro is among Teen Vogue’s annual 21 Under 21 list of changemakers, influencers, activists, and artists who have made a substantial impact in their communities and the world. Multi-hyphenate Sridevi Krothapalli (17) is among the “21 revolutionary youths” who has made major moves in science and arts. IANS

Washington: NASA and Russia’s space agency cancelled a spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts just as they were preparing to exit the International Space Station late on Wednesday because of an apparent coolant leak from an attached space capsule. Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were not in danger, nor were other astronauts on the space station. AP