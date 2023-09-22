India’s Swati gets award for field research

PTI

Washington, September 21

Dr Swati Nayak, an Indian scientist at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), has been named the 2023 recipient of the prestigious Norman E Borlaug Award for Field Research and Application, with the World Food Prize Foundation describing her as an "outstanding young scientist." Nayak is the South Asia Lead for Seed System and Product Management at the IRRI in New Delhi.

Endowed by the Rockefeller Foundation, the award recognises Nayak for her innovative approach to engaging smallholder farmers in demand-driven rice seed systems, from testing and deployment to equitable access and adoption of climate-resilient and nutritious rice varieties, a release from the World Food Prize Foundation stated on platform X on Wednesday.

#United States of America USA #Washington