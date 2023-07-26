Jill Biden marks US re-entry into UNESCO in Paris

Paris, July 25

US first lady Jill Biden attended a flag-raising ceremony at UNESCO in Paris on Tuesday, marking Washington’s official re-entry into the UN agency after a controversial five-year hiatus. The Stars and Stripes was hoisted up outside UNESCO’s headquarters with the Eiffel Tower on the skyline to rousing applause and a rendition of the national anthem. Before the flag-raising, Biden made remarks about the importance of American leadership in preserving cultural heritage and empowering education and science across the globe. — Agencies