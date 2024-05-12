Kim supervises latest test of new rocket launcher

Seoul, May 11
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test firing of a new multiple rocket launch system the country plans to deploy to its forces starting this year, state media said on Saturday, , part of its move to bolster its lineup of weapons targeting South Korean population centres.
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Friday’s test confirmed the “advantage and destructive power” of the 240-millimetre multiple rocket launcher and its guided shells. — AP
