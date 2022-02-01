New Zealand to allow entry of pregnant reporter

Charlotte Bellis gained attention during Taliban coup in 2021

New Zealand to allow entry of pregnant reporter

Charlotte Bellis with her partner Jim Huylebroek ( Bellis's Instagram screengrab)

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 1

A pregnant New Zealand journalist who was stranded in Afghanistan, has now been permitted to return, abiding by norms of MIQ, the quarantine system of the country. The lady earlier was denied permission citing country’s Covid border policy.

Charlotte Bellis gained attention during Taliban coup in 2021, when she raised questions on Taliban leaders about their treatment of women and girls under their rule. During the time, she also discovered that she is pregnant.

Bellis, resigned from Al Jazeera back in November last year and had no choice but to leave Qatar where she had generally stayed, because sex outside marriage is illegal there.

She later shifted to Belgium along with her partner Jim Huylebroek. She however was not able to stay there as well, as she was not a resident. She said the only place they had visas to live in was Afghanistan, where they had been living for quite sometime.

In a column published in New Zealand Herald, she wrote her application for MIQ got rejected which made her turn towards Taliban for help. She has been unsuccessfully attempting since then.

New Zealand on the other hand has kept its Covid dealing policies extremely rigid to contain spread of disease. The returning citizens are supposed to spend 10 days in quarantine hotels managed by army, has led to backlog of thousands of people.

When the case became source of huge embarrassment, the authorities came into action and she was ultimately given a spot for MIQ.

“There is a place in MIQ for Miss Bellis, and I urge her to take it,” deputy Prime Minister Robertson said.

Chris Bunny, head of New Zealand’s quarantine system, said the application was considered taking into account, the extreme threat of terrorism in Taliban. He further said that there were limited possibility to deliver help after withdrawal of US forces from Taliban last year.

Bunny also said that Ms Bellis’s safety, not publicity around the case, made authorities consider the application.

#charlottebellis #Newzealand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

High drama on Adampur nomination, Sukhwinder Kotli files papers as Congress candidate at 11th hour

2
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Jagmohan Kang joins Aam Aadmi Party

3
Trending

Thai man with 8 wives has drawn up rota to decide who gets to be with him

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Power staff strike today

5
Business

Budget gives massive push for capex to revive demand, create jobs

6
Nation

As Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget, middle-class memes do the rounds on Twitter

7
Chandigarh

Solemnising marriages: Chandigarh Administration issues SOP for religious places

8
Business

India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

9
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Majithia to fight only from Amritsar East

10
Amritsar

Tentative dates for CBSE Term II Class X, XII exams out

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

Top Stories

Budget gives massive push for capex to revive demand, create jobs

Budget gives massive push for capex to revive demand, create jobs

Sitharaman leaves personal income tax rates untouched, incre...

Budget 2022: Centre to borrow more to spend more

Budget 2022: Centre to borrow more to spend more

Centre to borrow Rs 11.6 lakh crore to keep up with this yea...

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes: Congress

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...

India to gets its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...

Cities

View All

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Covid restrictions deal a blow to dholis

Amritsar flyers expect revolutionary changes as Air India goes into ‘right hands’

Govt betrayed us, say farmers

Bikram Majithia's spouse Ganieve Kaur in fray from Majitha

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Chandigarh schools to open for class X to XII from today

Solemnising marriages: Chandigarh Administration issues SOP for religious places

Chandigarh reports 156 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh: Power staff strike today

To criminalise marital rape or not, High Court in a fix

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

No Development, No Vote: Sansarpur village calls for Pargat Singh’s boycott

Famous for sports, Sansarpur village calls for boycotting Pargat Singh

Jalandhar: Rinku, Brar among 55 file papers

BJP Kartarpur candidate Surinder Mahey faces massive protest by farmers

Constituency watch: Garhshankar

Trashing reports of rift, Som Parkash joins Phagwara candidate Vijay Sampla in filing papers

85 candidates file nominations

85 candidates file nominations from Ludhiana's 14 constituencies

Congress activists working actively for candidates' victory, says Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Ludhiana: Weigh options carefully before casting vote, Maheshinder Singh Grewal tells voters

Ticket holders kin filing papers as covering candidates

Minister Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates office of Ludhiana West candidate

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh