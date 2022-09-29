 Northern Kenya faces hunger crisis as drought wipes out livestock : The Tribune India

Northern Kenya faces hunger crisis as drought wipes out livestock

For the last four years the annual rains have failed across Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia and forced 1.5 million people to flee their homes in search of food and water elsewhere

Northern Kenya faces hunger crisis as drought wipes out livestock

Tina Ekiro from the Turkana pastoralist community affected by the worsening drought due to failed rain seasons, waters sheep from an open well dug on a dry riverbed in Loyoro village of Kalokol in Turkana, Kenya September 28, 2022. Reuters

Lodwar, Kenya, September 29

 In a dry river bed in Kenya's arid northwest, pastoralists dig ever-deeper pits in an anxious search for water, as the region suffers its worst drought in 40 years, which has wiped out livestock and crops, deepening a hunger crisis.

For the last four years the annual rains have failed across Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia and forced 1.5 million people to flee their homes in search of food and water elsewhere.

The impact of hunger is etched on the faces of children filling the "stabilization room" for serious health problems of the Lodwar County and Referral Hospital in northwest Kenya.

"I have three grand-children who have been affected by hunger," said Agnes Ekereru, sitting on a bed with her four-year-old grandson Ekai Ebei. "All my livestock have died because of the drought."

Almost two million children in the Horn of Africa require urgent treatment for life-threatening severe acute malnutrition, according to UNICEF estimates.

The hunger problem is compounded by the war in Ukraine and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed up the price of cooking oil, bread and wheat flour to record highs at local markets, UNICEF says.

Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) say the drought has been caused by climate change and the La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean.

Aid groups and authorities predict the next rains in the Horn of Africa are likely to fail too, hurting communities whom a UNICEF official in Kenya said are some of the least responsible for global carbon emissions.

"It's not the (countries) ironically that are contributing more to that global emission that are paying the heaviest price," said Mohamed Malick Fall, UNICEF regional director for eastern and southern Africa.

"And here comes the notion of equity and justice: why should I pay such a heavy price for something for which I have not contributed so greatly."

With each passing season, the inhabitants of Turkana County, mostly nomadic herders famous for their colourful beadwork and cloth, have fewer resources to fall back on, pushing them closer to the brink.

Earlier this month Kenya's president declared the crisis a national disaster.

"I have lost so much," said Loudi Lokoriyen, a goat-herder searching for water outside the town of Lodwar.

"Close to three hundred (goats) have died, 50 camels have died, and they still continue to die." Reuters

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

2
Nation

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

3
Nation

AFT upholds conviction of two Majors for illicit relationship, says good character expected from Army officer

4
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

5
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

6
Nation

Ankita murder: How Meerut couple escaped from infamous Uttarakhand resort

7
Nation

No change in Army regiments' names

8
Chandigarh

In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby

9
Nation

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

10
Chandigarh World Heart Day

Covid increases risk of heart attack: Doctor

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

Congress presidential poll nominations end tomorrow: Party rushes to find consensus candidate

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

Gehlot’s written apology appears to be the tool to broker pe...

Congress says decision on Rajasthan CM in a day or two

Congress says decision on Rajasthan CM in a day or two

Friday is the last day of filing nominations for the Congres...

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa demands...

Unmarried women also entitled to abortion: Supreme Court

All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court

Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

He was wanted for the murders of Gurlal Brar and Chandigarh’...


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at Chandigarh Railway Station

DRDO to develop training aids for security forces’ dogs

Chandigarh Health Department withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Chandigarh cop gets bail in property grab case

Punjab Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Delhi International Airport becomes 5G network-compliant

Noida police book 75 pro-Shrikant Tyagi protesters

Major crackdown against drug cartels in Punjab, Himachal, Delhi; CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

Patriotism in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala’s air

Candle march held in Hoshiarpur

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved in Ludhiana

Paddy procurement set to begin in Ludhiana district from Saturday

Ludhiana pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples