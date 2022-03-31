Russia has destroyed most of Ukraine’s defence industry - Ukrainian presidential adviser

Lviv, Ukraine, March 31

Russia has destroyed almost all of Ukraine’s defence industry, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Thursday in a video address where he welcomed the terms of a proposed peace deal as a win for Ukraine.

“They have practically destroyed our defence industry,” Arestovych said.

He said under a peace agreement discussed with Russia on Tuesday, Ukraine would be protected from future threats by international security guarantees that Russia would not be able to veto.

“This is an ideal agreement that improves our position several times over in a fundamental way,” he said. Reuters

#oleksiy arestovych #ukraine crisis