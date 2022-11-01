Singapore's first defence chief Vij dies

Singapore: Singapore’s first defence chief and Ambassador Brigadier-General (BG) Kirpa Ram Vij has died. He was 87. Vij died on Saturday. Vij served as Singapore’s Ambassador to Egypt from 1974 to 1979, with concurrent non-residential accreditation to Pakistan, Yugoslavia, Lebanon, and Ethiopia. Vij joined the Defence Ministry in 1966. pti
China launches module for space station
Beijing: China on Monday launched a lab module called Mengtian to be part of its space station currently under construction. It was launched by Long March-5B Y4, one of China’s biggest rockets from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan. pti
Undertrial Indian dies in Bangladesh prison
Dhaka: A 60-year-old Indian national, who was an undertrial in Bangladesh on trespassing charges, died overnight from a heart attack at a government hospital here. Tarek Bain, who hailed from Bihar, was arrested last year from the western end of the iconic Padma Bridge for “suspicious movement”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today
No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt
In affidavit, Punjab says decision after concerns expressed ...
Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test
Withdrawn from haryana hospitals, dispensaries