Singapore's first defence chief Vij dies

PTI

Singapore: Singapore’s first defence chief and Ambassador Brigadier-General (BG) Kirpa Ram Vij has died. He was 87. Vij died on Saturday. Vij served as Singapore’s Ambassador to Egypt from 1974 to 1979, with concurrent non-residential accreditation to Pakistan, Yugoslavia, Lebanon, and Ethiopia. Vij joined the Defence Ministry in 1966. pti

China launches module for space station

Beijing: China on Monday launched a lab module called Mengtian to be part of its space station currently under construction. It was launched by Long March-5B Y4, one of China’s biggest rockets from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan. pti

Undertrial Indian dies in Bangladesh prison

Dhaka: A 60-year-old Indian national, who was an undertrial in Bangladesh on trespassing charges, died overnight from a heart attack at a government hospital here. Tarek Bain, who hailed from Bihar, was arrested last year from the western end of the iconic Padma Bridge for “suspicious movement”.