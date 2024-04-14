Trudeau extends Baisakhi, Puthandu greetings

PTI

Ottawa, April 13

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Saturday greeted Sikhs on Baisakhi and Tamils on Puthandu, renewing his government's commitment to building a "better, fairer, and more inclusive country for everyone". In separate statements issued by his office, Trudeau wished the Sikhs on the celebration of their harvest festival and the Tamils on their New Year. “Today, Sikhs in Canada and around the world will come together to celebrate Baisakhi, one of the holiest days of the Sikh calendar," he said.

“Baisakhi commemorates the creation of the Khalsa and is also a celebration of the spring harvest festival," Trudeau said. He asserted that it is a time of reflection, gratitude, and renewal, symbolising unity and community.

#Canada #Justin Trudeau #Sikhs