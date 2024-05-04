Turkey: No trade with Israel until Gaza truce

ISTANBUL, May 3
Turkey said on Friday it will not resume trade with Israel, worth $7 billion a year, until a permanent ceasefire and humanitarian aid are secured in Gaza, becoming the first of Israel's key commercial partners to take such a step.
Israel’s “uncompromising attitude” and the worsening situation in Gaza’s Rafah region, a refuge for displaced people that Israel has threatened to storm — prompted Ankara to halt all exports and imports, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz criticised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's move, enacted late on Thursday, saying it breaks international trade agreements and was “how a dictator behaves”.
The militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza, praised the decision as brave and supportive of Palestinian rights.
It marks Ankara's strongest step after months of sharp criticism of Israel's military campaign, which has laid waste to the densely populated Palestinian enclave. Erdogan had faced growing domestic calls for more tangible action.
Turkey could not remain idle in the face of "Israeli bombardment of defenceless Palestinians", Erdogan said after Friday prayers. Israel says it is targeting militants hiding in residential areas. — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case
The three are believed by investigators to be members of an ...
What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...
Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof
After the Canadian Police announced the arrest of three accu...
Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others
The alleged generation of illicit funds for organising rave ...
Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications
The campaign song, ‘Jail ka jawab vote se denge’, was releas...