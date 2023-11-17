UK approves gene therapy for sickle cell, thalassaemia

London, November 16
Britain's medicines regulator has authorised the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, in a move that could offer relief to thousands of people with the crippling disease in the UK.
In a statement on Thursday, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it approved Casgevy, the first medicine licensed using the gene editing tool CRISPR, which won its makers a Nobel prize in 2020.
The agency approved the treatment for patients with sickle cell disease and thalassaemia who are over 12 years old. — AP
