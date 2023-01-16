UK passports to get more expensive from February

London: For the first time in five years, the UK government is set to introduce new passport fees for all applications. The price changes will come into effect on February 2 and affect those who are renewing or applying for a new passport. The fee for a standard online application made from within the UK will rise from 75.50 pounds to 82.50 pounds for adults and 49 pounds to 53.50 pounds for children. IANS

Hong Kong DJ who broadcast for 6 decades dies

Hong Kong: Ray Cordeiro, who interviewed music acts including the Beatles during a six-decade long career on Hong Kong radio that earned him the title of the world’s longest-working disc jockey, has died, his former employer announced. He was 98. Cordeiro died on Friday, according to Radio Television Hong Kong, where he worked until 2021. AP

Human skeleton found on UC Berkeley campus

Berkeley: A human skeleton was discovered Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus, officials said. It’s unclear how many years the remains were in the shuttered building on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex and event space that’s about 1.61 kilometers from the main campus, the university’s police department said in a statement. AP

Indians on SL visit told to follow Covid norms

Colombo: All Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka have been advised to follow the country's revised Covid-19 protocols, the Indian High Commission here said on Saturday. According to Sri Lanka's new Covid-19 guidelines, all tourists travelling to the island nation are required to carry vaccination cards. PTI

Influencers barred from entering Pak Assembly

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Assembly Secretariat has banned the entry of YouTubers, TikTokers and other social media influencers into its premises, ARY News reported. The decision has been taken after an incident of misbehaviour with lawmakers by some unauthorised YouTuber/social media influencers at Gate No 1 of Parliament House on December 23 last year, as per the ARY News report.

Activists protest against expansion of Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany’s utility RWE in Keyenberg, Germany. Reuters