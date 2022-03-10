UKRAINE CRISIS: Chernobyl site knocked off power grid

Lviv, March 9

Ukrainian authorities say the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, has been knocked off the power grid. Emergency generators are now supplying backup power.

The state communications agency says the outage could put systems for cooling nuclear material at risk.

The cause of the damage to the power line serving Chernobyl was not immediately clear, but it comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The site has been under control of Russian troops since last week.

Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenerho said that according to the national nuclear regulator, all Chernobyl facilities are without power and the diesel generators have fuel for 48 hours. Without power the “parameters of nuclear and radiation safety” cannot be controlled, it said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the grid supplying electricity was damaged and called for a ceasefire to allow for repairs.

The plant has stopped transmitting data to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN atomic watchdog has said, expressing deep concern for the staff working under Russian troops at the nuclear site. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi "indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost," the Vienna-based agency said in a statement on Tuesday. —Agencies

Designate Russia as terrorist state: Zelenskyy to UK Parliament

London: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged British MPs to designate Russia as a “terrorist state” and called for tougher sanctions on Moscow to “make sure our skies are safe”. “Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country (Russia) and please recognise this nation as a terrorist state. Please make sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe. Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country. Glory to Ukraine and glory to the United Kingdom,” he said. PTI

'Will send Ukraine more military aid’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said he assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a call that Canada would send Kyiv another shipment of highly-specialised military equipment. Reuters

‘Children’s hospital bombed in Mariupol’

Lviv: Ukraine has accused Russia bombing a children’s hospital in Mariupol during a supposed ceasefire to enable some of the hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in the city to escape. Russia had said it would hold truce to let civilians flee Mariupol on Wednesday. But the city council said the hospital had been hit several times. reuters

Poland’s jet offer not tenable: Pentagon

Warsaw: The Pentagon has said Poland’s offer to give its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US so they can be passed to Ukraine raises serious concerns for the NATO alliance and the plan is “not tenable”. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the prospect of jets departing from a US/NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace contested with Russia in the Ukraine war was concerning. Poland said on Tuesday that it would give all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US, potentially advancing an arrangement that would allow the warplanes to be passed along to Ukraine’s military as it confronts the invading Russian forces. Western nations have been discussing possible ways to answer Ukraine’s appeal for warplanes. AP