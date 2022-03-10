UKRAINE CRISIS: Chernobyl site knocked off power grid

Outage could put systems for cooling nuclear material at risk, say authorities

UKRAINE CRISIS: Chernobyl site knocked off power grid

A man carries a dog as people flee Ukrainian city of Irpin amid Russian invasion on Wednesday. Reuters

Lviv, March 9

Ukrainian authorities say the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, has been knocked off the power grid. Emergency generators are now supplying backup power.

The state communications agency says the outage could put systems for cooling nuclear material at risk.

The cause of the damage to the power line serving Chernobyl was not immediately clear, but it comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The site has been under control of Russian troops since last week.

Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenerho said that according to the national nuclear regulator, all Chernobyl facilities are without power and the diesel generators have fuel for 48 hours. Without power the “parameters of nuclear and radiation safety” cannot be controlled, it said.

A lion evacuated from an animal shelter at Kyiv in Oudsbergen, Belgium. Reuters

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the grid supplying electricity was damaged and called for a ceasefire to allow for repairs.

The plant has stopped transmitting data to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN atomic watchdog has said, expressing deep concern for the staff working under Russian troops at the nuclear site. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi "indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost," the Vienna-based agency said in a statement on Tuesday. —Agencies

Designate Russia as terrorist state: Zelenskyy to UK Parliament

London: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged British MPs to designate Russia as a “terrorist state” and called for tougher sanctions on Moscow to “make sure our skies are safe”. “Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country (Russia) and please recognise this nation as a terrorist state. Please make sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe. Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country. Glory to Ukraine and glory to the United Kingdom,” he said. PTI

'Will send Ukraine more military aid’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said he assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a call that Canada would send Kyiv another shipment of highly-specialised military equipment. Reuters

‘Children’s hospital bombed in Mariupol’

Lviv: Ukraine has accused Russia bombing a children’s hospital in Mariupol during a supposed ceasefire to enable some of the hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in the city to escape. Russia had said it would hold truce to let civilians flee Mariupol on Wednesday. But the city council said the hospital had been hit several times. reuters

Poland’s jet offer not tenable: Pentagon

Warsaw: The Pentagon has said Poland’s offer to give its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US so they can be passed to Ukraine raises serious concerns for the NATO alliance and the plan is “not tenable”. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the prospect of jets departing from a US/NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace contested with Russia in the Ukraine war was concerning. Poland said on Tuesday that it would give all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US, potentially advancing an arrangement that would allow the warplanes to be passed along to Ukraine’s military as it confronts the invading Russian forces. Western nations have been discussing possible ways to answer Ukraine’s appeal for warplanes. AP

  • Philippines to proceed with deal to buy Russian helicopters
  • McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

2
Delhi

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

3
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

4
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh goes global, to perform with Tory Lanez, Diamond Platnumz

5
Punjab Election

Punjab gears up for counting of votes on Thursday

6
World

Indian Airlines plane IC-814 hijacker Mistry Zahoor Ibrahim shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi

7
World

Small Ukrainian boy cries as he walks to Poland border; video surfaces

8
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

9
Punjab

Punjab Assembly poll 2022: Ahead of results, leaders speak out

10
Nation

Uttar Pradesh EVM row: Varanasi ADM among three officials removed from poll duty

Don't Miss

View All
Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: BJP leads, just short of majority

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins
Nation

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate
Nation

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins
Nation

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP gains massive victory with leads in over 200 seats

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins
Punjab

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border
World

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border

Top Stories

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep

Leading: AAP 88, Congress 15, SAD 9, BJP 4, Others 1

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading f...

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP gains massive victory with leads in over 200 seats

Cong, BSP in single digits

Yogi-Modi dominates Uttar Pradesh race, voters give clue to 2024 General Election

Yogi-Modi combination dominates Uttar Pradesh race as voters give a clue to 2024 general election

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in offic...

Cities

View All

Result to decide fate of MC General House

Amritsar: Result to decide fate of MC General House

GST team raids local businessman’s house

BSF seizes drone near border in Amritsar sector

Amritsar: Russia-Ukraine conflict hits local units hard

Experts flag agrarian crisis in Punjab

Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab Election results 2022: Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Bar Association writes to CJ on filling Judges' vacancies

Despite MC order, parking fee being imposed in Panchkula

Chandigarh Estate Office sells 8 sites for Rs 37.5 crore

After 1-year delay, Chandigarh MC to start process to set up new town and vending committee

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

On counting eve, prayers & last-minute preparations

Sultanpur Lodhi braces for moment of truth

POLL VAULT

Jalandhar bizmen hold protest at Focal Point

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Security up ahead of counting of votes

Ludhiana: MBBS student returns from Kharkiv, praises Indian Government for help

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Burglars break into Samsung store in Sarabha Nagar Market, steal mobile phones worth Rs35 lakh

Fire safety remains a concern in city

Fire safety remains a concern in city

It's neck and neck in 8 Patiala segments

Rare surgery performed at city hospital

Majithia to watch poll results from Central Jail

NCC cadets visit Aviation Club