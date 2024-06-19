De Kock hits half-century as South Africa score 194/4 against US in T20 World Cup

North Sound (Antigua), June 19
Opener Quinton de Kock hit a blazing half-century, while skipper Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen made useful contributions as South Africa posted a solid 194 for 4 in their T20 World Cup Super-Eight (Group 2) game against the US here on Wednesday.
De Kock slammed 74 off 40 balls studded with seven boundaries and five maximums, while Markram scored his 46 off 32 deliveries. Both also shared a 110-run partnership for the second wicket. Klaasen remained unbeaten on 36, while Tristan Stubbs contributed 20.
For the US, who chose to field, left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar and spinner Harmeet Singh took two wickets each.
South Africa are unbeaten in the T20 World Cup so far with four consecutive wins in Group D in the first round, while the US qualified as the second team from Group A behind India, having beaten heavyweights Pakistan along the way.
Brief scores:
South Africa: 194 for 4 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 74, Aiden Markram 46, Heinrich Klaasen 36 not out, Tristan Stubbs 20 not out; Saurabh Netravalkar 2/21, Harmeet Singh 2/24).
