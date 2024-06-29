 T20 World Cup final: Virat Kohli hits 76, pulls India to 176/7 against South Africa : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • T20 World Cup final: Virat Kohli hits 76, pulls India to 176/7 against South Africa

T20 World Cup final: Virat Kohli hits 76, pulls India to 176/7 against South Africa

Kohli, Axar Patel (47) help India overcome the early fall of skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3)

T20 World Cup final: Virat Kohli hits 76, pulls India to 176/7 against South Africa

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, 2024. AP/PTI



PTI

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 29

Star batter Virat Kohli regained his form at the right time to strike a fifty as India made a healthy 176 for seven against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final here.

Kohli’s 76 (59b, 6x4, 2x6), which was his first in this tournament, and Axar Patel’s 47 (31b, 1x4, 4x6) helped India overcome the early fall of skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3).

India were at a wobbly 34 for three then.

But Kohli and Axar milked 72 runs for the fourth wicket. Shivam Dube gave some late steam with a 16-ball 27.

For SA, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took two wickets.

Brief scores: India 176/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2/23) vs South Africa. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Rishabh Pant #Rohit Sharma #South Africa #Virat Kohli


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

2
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

3
Ludhiana

Double whammy for Ludhiana family after son dies by suicide in Canada

4
Punjab Jalandhar West bypoll

Another row, BJP alleges Akali Dal candidate for Jalandhar West bypoll not Scheduled Caste

5
Punjab

Tail-end farmers in south-western Punjab grapple with severe water shortage

6
Punjab

Patwaris stagger agitation plan against AAP after talks with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

Nawanshahr: Video of 21-year-old woman drug addict goes viral

8
Punjab

4 killed in head-on collision between car, truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

9
Punjab

Now, beneficiaries in Punjab to get wheat, not ‘atta’

10
Himachal

NHAI to construct 68 tunnels in Himachal

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

India elect to bat against South Africa in T20 World Cup final

T20 World Cup final: Virat Kohli hits 76, pulls India to 176/7 against South Africa

Kohli, Axar Patel (47) help India overcome the early fall of...

Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

Kejriwal was produced in court by CBI after end of his 3-day...

5 Army soldiers swept away in flash floods near Line of Actual Control in Ladakh

5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat’s Hirasar

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat’s Hirasar

On Thursday, part of fabric canopy at Jabalpur airport colla...

Delhi airport roof collapse: Operations at Terminal-1 remain suspended; over 20 flights cancelled on Saturday

Delhi airport roof collapse: Operations at Terminal-1 remain suspended; over 20 flights cancelled on Saturday

Operations at T1 were suspended following the roof collapse ...


Cities

View All

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

PRTC bus conductor injured in brawl with toll plaza officials

MC asks hotels, restaurants to install machines to convert waste into manure

Passengers complain of overcharging for bottled water by vendors in trains, on railway stations

Aspirants not allowed to take exam, Sikh leaders protest

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Chandigarh Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Two kidnap private company employee from Chandigarh's Sector 53

Chandigarh travel agents told to submit documents

Every 2nd Aadhaar application rejected over wrong info: Chandigarh DC

Chandigarh: Chain of evidence incomplete, man walks free in drug case

Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

AAP holds protest near BJP's headquarters, demands Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's release

Delhi airport roof collapse: Operations at Terminal-1 remain suspended; over 20 flights cancelled on Saturday

Heavy rain likely in Delhi over next few days, India Meteorological Department issues orange alert

Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 11

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Teenager dies by suicide after parents 'stopped him from using mobile phone' in Punjab’s Jalandhar

AAP holds protest in Punjab’s Jalandhar against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Know your candidates – A peep into their past

Nawanshahr: Video of 21-year-old woman drug addict goes viral

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Double whammy for Ludhiana family after son dies by suicide in Canada

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project work nears completion in Ludhiana

Health Minister reiterates promise to make Ludhiana Civil Hospital ICU operational

Monsoon preparedness: Meeting with Army, NDRF officials held in Ludhiana

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib civic body passes 16 resolutions