India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final: Rain threat looms large in Barbados; what happens in case of washout

Barbados, June 29

India and South Africa are set to face each other in the final of the T20 World Cup, here on Saturday. However, bad news coming in for the cricket fans as there are 49 per cent chances that rain could play a spoilsport during the match, as per the local weather department.

So, what happens if rain washes out?

The match is expected to begin at 10:30 AM local time, but the game is expected to be heavily curtailed by rain.

As per the ICC guidelines, the added time is set to remain the same as the semi-final of the tournament. Meaning that a full game can happen even after a 4-hour 10-minute delay from the start time.

The final has a reserve day?

If the rain does not allow play to happen at all, then the match will be shifted to Sunday, June 30.

India and South Africa have met six times in the T20 World Cup in the history of the tournament with India having an upper hand in the head-to-head matchup.

Team India, in its third ICC final in the last 12 months, are seeking to end their 11-year drought of a big title and aim to win the Men's T20 World Cup they last won in the inaugural edition in 2007, where current skipper Rohit Sharma played under MS Dhoni's leadership.

On the other hand, South Africa are into a men's ICC World Cup final for the first time - after seven previous efforts ended in defeats.

Both India and South Africa have made it to the title clash as the unbeaten teams in very contrasting styles – the Rohit Sharma-led side came out on top in tough New York pitches and adapted very well to triumph in its matches in the Caribbean so far, latest of it being a comprehensive 68-run win over defending champions England.

India v South Africa head-to-head in T20 World Cups: 6 times

India: 4

South Africa: 2

India v South Africa overall T20Is head-to-head: 26

India: 14

South Africa: 11

