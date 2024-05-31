Indian cricketers Dube, Gaikwad teach ‘nuts and bolts’ of the game to US diplomats

ANI

New Delhi, May 31

As India continues to gear up for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the US and the West Indies, some of the Indian star players, including Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad and others, gave insights about cricket to US diplomats based in Mumbai.

The marquee event will kick off on June 1, with the co-hosts, the US, taking on Canada in the opening match. As the World Cup fever runs high, top India stars Mohammed Siraj, Gaikwad, his wife Utkarsha Pawar, Dube and Jitesh Sharma taught the "nuts and bolts" of cricket to the American diplomats.

"As the Indian team head to the United States for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, Mohammed Siraj, Utkarsha Pawar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma teamed up to teach our American diplomats the nuts and bolts of cricket. Did our diplomats live up to the challenge," US Consulate General Mumbai captioned a post on Instagram.

Siraj offered tips on bowling, while Gaikwad and Dube helped the diplomats learn the art of batting. At the end of the video, the Indian players and US diplomats wished India the "best of luck" for the upcoming tournament.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9. They will later play tournament co-hosts US (June 12) and Canada (June 15) to wrap up their Group A matches.

