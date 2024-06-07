'Military training ke chakkar mein cricket khelna bhool gaye': Babar Azam’s team brutally trolled as US defeat Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Chandigarh, June 6
The United States defeating Pakistan in a Super Over in Dallas on Thursday would be one of the biggest upsets in Twenty20 World Cup history.
The Babar Azam-led team was brutally trolled for their lacklustre performance and poor bowling display in the game.
Military training ke chakkar me cricket khelna bhool gaye!— Ravi Raj (@im_raviraj3202) June 7, 2024
Bechare pakistan ko pata bhi nhi tha cricket khelne US gaye h.#PAKvsUSA #WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/1fqUGtEa8E
Pakistan team taken military training to lose against USA.#PakvsUSA pic.twitter.com/vwc6dxryhy— Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) June 6, 2024
Pakistan, the 2009 champions, recovered from a poor start to score 159-7 but the US plundered 14 runs from their final over to finish on 159-3 and send the match to a Super Over.
As the tournament co-hosts made 18-1, helped by two wides from Pakistan, before restricting their opponents to 13-1 to seal a famous victory, the men in green were all over the Internet with netizens trolling them.
They joked over Pakistan team’s fitness training at a military camp saying 'Military training ke chakkar mein cricket khelna bhool gaye'(it did not benefit them at all)”.
The team had undergone a military drill for better fitness two months ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Pakistan came to T20 World Cup after this training and they lost against debutant USA.#PAKvsUSA #SuperOver— Farrago Abdullah Parody (@abdullah_0mar) June 6, 2024
Pakistan won the game from bottom list . Just because of very well commando training. By the lumbar 1 trainers 😉👍🏻💯✅#PakvsUSA pic.twitter.com/TbkmVcRvov— Hassan Sohail (@hassanchauhan1) June 7, 2024
So if Pakistan looses against India, they might be out of the tournament if USA beats Ireland.— Striver (@striver_79) June 6, 2024
Even if USA does not beats Ireland, all they need is a better run rate.
Military training kaam aa rahi 😝
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had called 29 players to take part in the fitness camp at Abbottabad’s Army School of Physical Training (ASPT) in Kakul.
Video clips showed players scaling nets, clearing hurdles and sprinting with tenacity.
