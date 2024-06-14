 Not Kohli or Bumrah, Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh names Indian player he wants to meet after match : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Not Kohli or Bumrah, Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh names Indian player he wants to meet after match

Not Kohli or Bumrah, Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh names Indian player he wants to meet after match

Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh. Photo credit: X/@canadiancricket



ANI

Florida, June 14

Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh stated that he would like to meet team India skipper Rohit Sharma after their upcoming clash and ask him how effortlessly he plays shots.

India has already qualified for the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup following their 7-wicket win over the co-hosts, the US.

Pargat, who has played in India's domestic circuit, opened up about the prospect of playing against his home country ahead of their final group stage clash on Saturday in Florida.

"There is a different feeling when you play against your home country. But professionally, we are ready to play against India," Pargat told ANI.

When asked about the Indian player he would like to meet after the game, Pargat chose Rohit ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

"I would like (to meet) Rohit Sharma (after the game). I want to ask him how he can effortlessly play his shots," he added.

Canada pulled off a remarkable feat during their maiden T20 World Cup appearance. They pulled off one of the tournament upsets by defeating Ireland.

Ireland were chasing 138 on the tricky surface of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The Irish team fell short by 12 runs as they were able to score just 125 runs with the loss of seven wickets.

They will be looking to pull off a similar feat against India in Florida on Saturday.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Cricket #Rohit Sharma


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ahead of Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll, Bhagwant Mann may shift to rented abode near Jalandhar Cantt

2
Punjab

Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

3
Trending

US President Joe Biden’s faux pas at G7 Summit in Italy; ‘wanders off’ only to be pulled back by Italian PM Meloni

4
Punjab

Akali Dal committee places full faith in Sukhbir Badal’s leadership, flays Kangana Ranaut

5
Ludhiana

Officials raid 20 eateries

6
Punjab

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire was sole breadwinner of his family

7
Business

RIL’s Jio gets space regulator’s nod to launch satellite internet

8
Himachal

Carcinogenic content found in Baddi-Barotiwala groundwater

9
Himachal

Himachal’s U-turn on water for Delhi draws Supreme Court ire

10
India

Third term shows spymaster Ajit Doval indispensable for Narendra Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Top News

PM Modi, Pope Francis embrace at G7 Summit Outreach session

'I admire his commitment to serve people': PM Modi praises Pope Francis, invites him to visit India

Modi, Pope meet with a warm embrace at G7 Summit Outreach se...

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discuss ways to further strengthen partnership

PM Modi holds talks with Zelenskyy, Macron, Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy

Modi is attending the summit on the invitation of Italian Pr...

Pakistan out of T20 World Cup, 1st-timers US join India in Super Eight

Pakistan out of T20 World Cup, 1st-timers US join India in Super Eight

The washout meant heavyweights Pakistan bowed out of the tou...

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

FIR against Roy and former Central University of Kashmir pro...

Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, NTA on plea for CBI probe into ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, NTA on petitions seeking CBI probe into 'irregularities' in NEET-UG; hearing on July 8

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath also issues noti...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

6 kiosks of migrants burnt, case registered; Aujla flays incident

Hold MC elections, clean up civic mess, BJP tells Punjab CM Mann

Hope for Ferozepur-Patti rail link revives after Ravneet Bittu’s elevation as MoS Railways

Farmers protest, want transformers replaced

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Purohit bins MC resolution

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Banwarilal Purohit bins MC resolution

No double parking fee for outstation vehicles in Chandigarh

Won’t run unsold liquor vends, CITCO tells dept

Mohali: Student objects to assault on woman, stabbed

High Court admonishes Punjab for callous delay in pension release, imposes costs

Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

Delhi excise 'scam': Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

After Kochi, IAF plane carrying bodies of Kuwait fire victims lands in Delhi

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

Relief likely for Delhi as IMD predicts late night rain

Supreme Court upholds demolition of ‘Pracheen Shiv Mandir’ on Yamuna floodplains in Delhi

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

DC orders registration of FIRs against people indulging in illegal mining in district

Jalandhar West by-election: Candidates can file nomination papers from June 14 to 21

Undeterred by extreme heat, workers of Pendu Mazdoor Union stage dharna at DAC

Despite daytime entry ban, heavy vehicles ply on city roads causing traffic hazards

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Massive fire breaks out at MC godown

Weather in city likely to stay dry

Acting Tough : GLADA launches drive against illegal structures

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

Bike rams into parked car, rider dead