 Oz at T20 World Cup: Luggage woes, delayed flight, gusty winds and then a cruise to make it alright : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Oz at T20 World Cup: Luggage woes, delayed flight, gusty winds and then a cruise to make it alright

Marcus Stonis also had to miss a practice match after his kit was delivered late to him

Oz at T20 World Cup: Luggage woes, delayed flight, gusty winds and then a cruise to make it alright

Australia will open their campaign against Oman on June 5 (June 6 at 6am IST). PTI file



PTI

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 3

Lost luggage, flight delays and gusty winds on landing here summed up the Australian cricket team's rather tumultuous arrival here for the T20 World Cup but all-rounder Ashton Agar said a cruise along the city's stunning coastline was all it needed to calm the players.

Australia will open their campaign against Oman on June 5 (June 6 at 6am IST).

Pace spearhead Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc had come back to Australia after the IPL for a short break and while heading to the West Indies, the former lost his luggage which eventually did reach him, according to a report in 'cricket.com.au'.

“Flight delays also affected Starc and Maxwell, as the pair had to spend a night in Los Angeles and then another night in Miami en route to Barbados after their own brief trips back to Australia following the IPL,” the website reported.

Marcus Stonis also had to miss a practice match after his kit was delivered late to him.

However, Agar said a cruise on Saturday has managed to bring in a sense of calm for the side, which had to put support staff on ground during its practice games due to lack of first-choice players at that time.

“A lot of the boys are coming off a long time in India in the IPL, maybe 48 hours at home for a couple of them, so to do something like that is so refreshing,” Agar told reporters.

“I think mentally once you've done that, you go into the sessions ready to go, because you've already enjoyed what the Caribbean has to offer.

“We were sitting on the roof of the catamaran as we were coming back last night and 'Stoin' (Stoinis) actually mentioned that, 'I don't know if many other teams would be like this',” he added.

Agar said one of the memorable moments was watching the sunset.

“You've got all the boys sitting on the roof watching the sun go down, having a drink together, having a genuinely good time and enjoying each other's company.

“It was pretty easy to forget you're here for a World Cup,” he quipped. Agar did show up for an optional training session though.

“Before a tournament where you're not going to train too much when the matches come thick and fast, you want to get all your drills in,” said Agar.

“You want to make sure you're good to go, your mechanics are working well, nailing that four-to-six metre length, getting my shoulder on the right path,” he asserted.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

2
Patiala

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

3
India

Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting

4
Punjab

Minister Anmol to wed on June 16

5
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

6
Punjab

Contempt proceedings against IAS officer

7
India

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5

8
Trending

Raveena Tandon was not drunk, her car didn't hit anyone: Police

9
Comment

Blue Star was ill-planned, badly executed

10
India

Opposition parties trash exit polls, claim ‘deliberate attempt to justify rigging’

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound

Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound

While most experts have long seen the BJP-led NDA as the fav...

India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha election: Election Commission

India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission

According to CEC, seizures of Rs 10,000 crore, including cas...

Sensex, Nifty race over 3 per cent to record highs as exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA

Sensex, Nifty log biggest single-day gain in 3 years as exit polls predict 3rd term for Modi govt

The 30-share BSE Sensex soars by 2,507.47 points or 3.39 per...

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Angural, who was Jalandhar West MLA, had tendered his resign...

Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha

Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha

According to the ED, out of Rs 1,100 crore, Kavitha was invo...


Cities

View All

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

A day after polls, SAD’s Joshi relaxes with family, friends

Dhaliwal visits Lakhowal village youth’s family, spends time in fields, cattle farm

Three-tier security for nine strong rooms in city, rural belt

Open house: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

Fire breaks out at shop, no loss of life reported

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Counting of votes for Chandigarh to be held at Sector 26 college

Counting of votes for Chandigarh to be held at Sector 26 college

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Centre to convene meeting of Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5

Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in excise policy cases on Tuesday

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Fire breaks out in 3 coaches of Taj Express in Delhi

Excise case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader Kavitha

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

Urban areas lead in voter turnout in Jalandhar

Discounts, incentives fail to draw electorate in Jalandhar

Open House: With voting for the Lok Sabha elections over, what issues need to be addressed on priority?

2 arrested for bribing voters

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu