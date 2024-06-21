 Pat Cummins takes first hat-trick at T20 World Cup 2024 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Pat Cummins takes first hat-trick at T20 World Cup 2024

It was also the first hat-trick of Cummins' career for Australia

Pat Cummins takes first hat-trick at T20 World Cup 2024

Australia's Pat Cummins bowls during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 20, 2024. AP/PTI



PTI

North Sound (Antigua), June 21

Australia pacer Pat Cummins grabbed the first hat-trick of the ongoing T20 World Cup during the team's Super Eights match against Bangladesh here.

The 31-year-old removed experienced campaigner Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan off the last two deliveries of the 18th over and then returned to dismiss Towhid Hridoy with the first ball of the last over to claim the seventh hat-trick in T20I World Cups.

"I didn't know I was on a hat-trick. I did the previous over, I saw it come up on the screen and by the time my next over came around I totally forgot about it," Cummins said at the post-match press conference.

"So, I think Stoinis ran in from the deep, was cheering and I was like, oh yeah, forgot about that. So, yeah, nice one," he added.

It was also the first hat-trick of Cummins' career for Australia.

"I had a few (hat-tricks) in juniors but never for Australia. I think I got one in grade cricket, maybe fourth grade. And I think I got one in second 11 when I was 17.

"And I think the hat-trick ball was similar. It was the first ball of the last day when it was Joe Burns.

"And I went to bowl a slower ball and he ducked underneath it and it hit the bail on the full. So yeah, not too dissimilar to today's," he recalled.

The fast bowler, who has been enjoying a purple patch in international cricket over the past year, finished with figures of 3/29, as Australia defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs via the Duckworth Lewis method at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

"(Ashton) Agar and (Nathan) Ellis on the bench have T20 hat-tricks, so good to join that club," Cummins, who was adjudged the player of the match, said.

"Pretty awesome to tick that off. Boys are welcoming me in the club. Good club to be part of," he added.

The country's Test and ODI captain thus joined Brett Lee, the only other Australian to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick, which also came against Bangladesh.

Lee was the first to claim a hat-trick in the marquee event way back in 2007 and the Australian remained the only one to achieve the feat until the 2021 edition when Ireland pacer Curtis Campher (2021), Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2021) and South African quick Kagiso Rabada joined the elusive list.

Other bowlers to claim a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup include the UAE's Karthik Meiyappan (2022) and Joshua Little (2022) of Ireland. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Bangladesh #Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

2
India

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

3
Diaspora

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

4
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pakistan ISI behind menace: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

5
Ludhiana

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

6
Punjab

NIA arrests key operative linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist

7
Himachal

4 dead as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

8
Haryana

Kaithal ‘honour’ killing: Komal’s brother fired at me too, says husband

9
Punjab

Free power draining Punjab’s coffers, but votes matter

10
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

The AAP national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 by t...

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process; issues notice to National Testing Agency, others

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

The Congress, meanwhile, stages protests across the country ...

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

In an unusual move, the Canadian parliament observed ‘one-mi...

PM Modi leads 10th International Yoga Day celebrations from Srinagar

In India and across globe, people perform ‘asanas’ to mark Yoga Day; PM Modi leads celebrations in country from Kashmir

The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global g...

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

The activists were not allowed to board planes in Vancouver ...


Cities

View All

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

SGPC gets fake web portal used to book accommodation at ‘Saragarhi Niwas’ in Amritsar blocked

Pingalwara vice-president awarded by UK varsity

Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering healthcare at doorsteps: DC

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

3 shot at in a group clash over power outage in Mohali’s Kailon village

3 shot at in a group clash over power outage in Mohali’s Kailon village

Rooms razed at Mani Majra temple amid protests

Chandigarh Administration's notices to over 100 religious structures

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Case pendency in Chandigarh District Courts shoots up to 1 lakh in four years

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

ED behaving as if Arvind Kejriwal is ‘most wanted terrorist’: Sunita Kejriwal

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

2 men arrested for robbing women after befriending them on dating apps

Delhi water crisis: AAP Minister Atishi begins indefinite hunger strike for more water from Haryana

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Man found dead at home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police suspect robbery attempt

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural still has 4 cases against him

In 2 yrs, value of Sheetal Angural’s assets goes up by Rs 38 lakh

Veggie prices soar with mercury

Veggie prices soar in Ludhiana with mercury

GRP cops save minor girl from committing suicide in Ludhiana

Keep check on dyeing units dumping untreated waste: Ludhiana MC chief to PPCB

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

Expedite recovery of property tax from defaulters, officials told

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha chief welcomes increase in MSP for kharif crops

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha chief welcomes increase in MSP for kharif crops

210 boxes of liquor seized at Fatehgarh Sahib, driver held

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute