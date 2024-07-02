Rohit Sharma’s mother breaks internet with ‘Brother on his side’ post, featuring Virat Kohli after T20 World Cup win

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 2

India won the 2024 T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final in Barbados.

The victory was marked by exceptional performances and emotional farewells as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from T20 Internationals. The duo celebrated the win with heartfelt moments captured on camera. One memorable photograph featured Rohit with his daughter Samaira on his shoulders, standing beside Virat draped in the Indian flag.

The image is captioned, ‘Daughter on his Shoulders. Nation on his back. Brother on his side,’ referring to Virat as Rohit’s brother.

This picture, posted by Rohit’s mother Purnima Sharma, gave fans another reason to cherish the deep bond between the two legends despite rumours of a strained relationship over the years.

A social media user commented, ‘Without any insecurity she posted Virat pic with Rohit….this show’s us real family for them Virat is their family member.’ A second user wrote, ‘Aunty ji post and her song selection.’

