Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

Chandigarh, June 6
The Nassau County International Stadium in New York is all set to host the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on 9 June.
But the high-voltage contest in this tournament would come at a cost.
Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu during the commentary said in case fans want to come in their car to the match, they would have to pay $1,200 US dollars (about Rs 1,00,000) for parking , claiming that his driver informed him about the parking fee.
And if we look at the price of the ticket, it is said to be $10,000 US dollars, which is around 8.3 lakh in Indian rupees.
The stadium holds a capacity of 34,000 people.
The Diamond Club is the most expensive with the seats being placed right behind the wicket.
It will be completely air-conditioned, and the guests will get access to meeting cricket legends and pre-match field access as well.
Further, there are a total of four categories of Diamond Club tickets. The price of one ticket in each category is a whopping $10,000 (Rs 8,34,323).
Premium Club Lounges
These lounges are available at the North and South pavilions, and located just behind the wicket. This lounge will give you a fantastic view of the pitch. Apart from food and beverages, guests can also buy liquor in these lounges.
Price: There are nine categories of premium club lounges and a ticket in each category will cost $2,500 (Rs 2,08,585.25).
Corner Club
The Corner Club at the New York venue will provide an “intimate and exclusive” feeling to watch the games. A total of 92 guests can be accommodated per corner and the club also offers outdoor buffet and a bar.
Price: Spectators can select from four corner clubs, with each club being priced at $2,750 (Rs 2,29,413.94).
