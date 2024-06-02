 Stay calm, keep nerves at bay: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam tells teammates ahead of India clash : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Stay calm, keep nerves at bay: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam tells teammates ahead of India clash

India have lost only once to Pakistan in T20 World Cup in seven meetings with their only defeat coming in 2021

Stay calm, keep nerves at bay: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam tells teammates ahead of India clash

Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma. Reuters file



PTI

New York, June 2

The hype, the expectations and the pressure around India-Pakistan games certainly makes players nervous, says Babar Azam who advised his side to stay calm and stick to basics during the much-awaited T20 World Cup clash, here Sunday.

India have lost only once to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in seven meetings with their only defeat coming in 2021 when the Virat Kohli-led side lost by 10 wickets at the Super 12 stage.

“We know the Pakistan-India fixture generates more discussion than any other match. There is a different vibe altogether for this fixture, and there's a lot of excitement too not just among players but also among the fans,” Babar said in a PCB podcast.

“Wherever you go in the world, you'll have people talking about the India-Pakistan match with everyone supporting their country. Every fan eagerly waits for this fixture and focuses on this one particular match.

“Obviously, the expectations and the hype around this match causes some nervousness. It all comes down to how you handle it and the more you focus on the basics, the easier it will be for you as a player.

“It's a game of immense pressure, and if you keep your head cool, stay calm and trust your hard work and skills, things will be easier,” Babar added.

The Pakistan skipper rued the missed chances in the 2022 edition.

“For me, in 2022, we could and should have won the India game, but they took it away. The most hurtful was the defeat against Zimbabwe. It hurts more because we had played good cricket against India and people were praising our performance and fightback,” he recalled about their one-run defeat in a last ball thriller.

He further emphasised the importance of playing top cricket against every team, focusing on effort and positive mindset while acknowledging that results are uncertain.

“I am happy and excited because when you go to play in a major event, you have different excitement. It's the aim of any cricketer to play in a World Cup, so that kind of feeling is coming over me. The hope is always to lift the trophy, but for that to happen, we have to play top cricket against every side.

“Effort is in our hands, but results, we do not know. How we present ourselves on the ground, our body language and how we communicate with each other will matter. We must be positive, so results will come.”

The 2009 champions, Pakistan have been the most consistent sides of the T20 global showpiece, having made six semi-finals in eight editions.

They finished runners-up in 2007 and in 2022, going down to England in the final of the previous edition.

“In the final, Shaheen's injury was impactful because at that time, the pressure was on them (England). We were forced to give an over to a spinner and that made a difference.”

“Our performances in the last two ICC Men's T20 World Cups have been good. Unfortunately, we could not finish on a high. We were also runners-up in the ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022. So, at the back of our minds, we are thinking about how we have played two finals and a semi-final and how we can overcome the mistakes that derailed our campaigns,” Babar said.

Babar said winning an ICC trophy is an ultimate dream.

“As a batter, I have achieved decently and, as a captain, I have won a few series. But lifting the ICC trophy is a different motivation. You go to a different level and get a lot of praise. So, the motivation, aspiration and dream remains to lift an ICC trophy and present it to Pakistan,” he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #New York #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha election

2
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

3
Patiala

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

4
Punjab

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

5
Patiala

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

6
Punjab

61.32 per cent turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

7
Himachal

BJP likely to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Exit polls

8
India

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

9
Himachal

Villagers in Himachal’s Chamba boycott Lok Sabha elections

10
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for one person, one prepaid SIM to combat cybercrime

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Arunachal Assembly poll results: BJP leading in 33 seats, NPEP ahead in 6

BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member Assembly

Saffron party had won 41 seats in 2019

Ruling SKM heads for landslide victory in Sikkim; CM Tamang ahead, SDF’s Chamling trailing

Prem Tamang-led SKM sweeps Assembly elections in Sikkim, wins 31 of 32 seats

Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front manages to win one seat

Two injured in collision between two trains near Madhopur in Punjab’s Sirhind

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

The collision hits traffic on Ludhiana-Ambala route

Goods trains collide in Punjab’s Sirhind: Here are the trains affected by derailment

Goods trains collide in Punjab’s Sirhind: Here are the trains affected by derailment

26 trains diverted, 3 cancelled

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Angural had joined BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election


Cities

View All

Voting remains peaceful in district

Voting remains peaceful in district

Amid blistering heat, residents vote at 2,134 polling stations

Scorching sun fails to dampen first-time voters’ enthusiasm

Day after AAP worker killed, Lakhowal village boycotts poll

Hoping for better facilities visually impaired exercise right to franchise

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

First-timers vote for development, jobs

Both Tandon, Tewari confident of victory

Wasn’t ignored by party: Kher

Voters brave the heat at centres with huge turnout

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman temple before surrendering at Tihar jail

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman temple before surrendering at Tihar jail

Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam

Cloudy skies, light rain bring relief to Delhiites

Exit polls predict clean sweep for BJP in Capital

Goel mocks Arvind Kejriwal with ambulance taunt after CM’s bail petition

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Jalandhar: Electoral fate of 26 candidates sealed

Red carpet welcome for visitors at model polling stations

Two months on, they brave the elements in line of duty

Poor turnout hints at voter disillusionment towards parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

Pink, green, model booths only in name, voters in dismay

Bittu, Warring or Parashar? Voters’ choice sealed in EVMs

First-time voters exercise franchise with enthusiasm

Aged, disabled, newlyweds, first-timers, all queue up to cast vote in Ludhiana

Two injured in collision between two trains near Madhopur in Punjab’s Sirhind

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

10 shops gutted in fire at Patran village