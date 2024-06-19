Suryakumar Yadav retains his spot as top-ranked batter in T20s; Marcus Stoinis overtakes Mohammad Nabi to become top-ranked all-rounder

Dubai, June 19
Australia's Marcus Stoinis on Wednesday toppled Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi as the number one all-rounder in the latest ICC T20 rankings.
Stoinis snared six wickets and also made valuable contribution with the bat to help Australia cruise to the Super Eights in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
While Stoinis climbs a spot to become the premier all-rounder, Nabi dropped three places with Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan also rising to the second and third spots, respectively.
West Indies’ bowlers have shone the brightest so far in the tournament and the rankings reflect that.
Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has moved six places to be second in the bowlers' list led by England spinner Adil Rashid.
Alzarri Joseph has also moved up six spaces to 11th, while teammate Gudakesh Motie has surged 16 spots up the rankings into 13th.
India's Suryakumar Yadav retained his spot as the top-ranked batter in the shortest format while Phil Salt, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are static at second, third and fourth places, respectively.
Australian opener Travis Head is up five places to fifth, while West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran has jumped eight places to 11th.
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford leapfrogged 43 places to 42nd.
