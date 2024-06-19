 Suryakumar Yadav retains his spot as top-ranked batter in T20s; Marcus Stoinis overtakes Mohammad Nabi to become top-ranked all-rounder : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup
  • Suryakumar Yadav retains his spot as top-ranked batter in T20s; Marcus Stoinis overtakes Mohammad Nabi to become top-ranked all-rounder

Suryakumar Yadav retains his spot as top-ranked batter in T20s; Marcus Stoinis overtakes Mohammad Nabi to become top-ranked all-rounder

Stoinis snares 6 wickets and also makes valuable contribution with the bat to help Australia cruise to the Super Eights in the ongoing T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav retains his spot as top-ranked batter in T20s; Marcus Stoinis overtakes Mohammad Nabi to become top-ranked all-rounder

Suryakumar Yadav. AP/PTI file



PTI

Dubai, June 19

Australia's Marcus Stoinis on Wednesday toppled Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi as the number one all-rounder in the latest ICC T20 rankings.

Stoinis snared six wickets and also made valuable contribution with the bat to help Australia cruise to the Super Eights in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

While Stoinis climbs a spot to become the premier all-rounder, Nabi dropped three places with Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan also rising to the second and third spots, respectively.

West Indies’ bowlers have shone the brightest so far in the tournament and the rankings reflect that.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has moved six places to be second in the bowlers' list led by England spinner Adil Rashid.

Alzarri Joseph has also moved up six spaces to 11th, while teammate Gudakesh Motie has surged 16 spots up the rankings into 13th.

India's Suryakumar Yadav retained his spot as the top-ranked batter in the shortest format while Phil Salt, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are static at second, third and fourth places, respectively.

Australian opener Travis Head is up five places to fifth, while West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran has jumped eight places to 11th.

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford leapfrogged 43 places to 42nd. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Afghanistan #Australia #Cricket #Dubai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Jolt to Congress in Haryana as senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit party; to join BJP on Wednesday

2
India

Video purportedly shows jailed Lawrence Bishnoi wishing Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid; Gujarat Government orders probe

3
India

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

4
Punjab

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year

5
India

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

6
India

Assam Home Secretary shoots himself in ICU soon after wife dies of cancer

7
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

8
Haryana

'Uchhit samman hoga': Union Minister Khattar as Kiran Choudhary jumps ship to BJP on Haryana poll eve

9
Himachal Dehra Bypoll

Congress’s pick: ‘Dehra ki beti’ who is Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu’s wife

10
Punjab

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Don't Miss

View All
Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

Top News

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh's aides extended by 3 months

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year

The detention of Amritpal Singh and three associates was set...

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in money laundering case

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

The central probe agency tells the court that if AAP, which ...

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’

Video: On 1st death anniversary, Canadian Parliament observes ‘moment of silence’ in honour of Khalistani activist Nijjar

This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...

Electricity demand in Punjab on Wednesday hits all-time high of 16,078 MW

Electricity demand in Punjab on Wednesday hits all-time high of 16,078 MW

The demand had risen to 15,900 MW on Tuesday


Cities

View All

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Amritsar: Sanitation workers protest, seek fulfilment of demands

Amritsar district environment panel for better mgmt of waste in urban, rural areas

SGPC gears up for centenaries of Sikh masters, Guru Ramdas, Guru Amardas

MLA Central asks MC officials to improve civic amenities in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Rejection of MC House resolution by Chandigarh Admn legally questionable: MP Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Sector 26 Mandi to remain closed for 2 hours daily for cleanliness work

Chandigarh: Residents reel under power cuts

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in money laundering case

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

Delhi records warmest night in 12 years

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Delhi water crisis: Atishi writes to PM Modi, says will go on indefinite fast from June 21 if situation not resolved

Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Families of youth stuck in Armenia jail meet MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

Surprise Check: SHO, DSP found sleeping at home during duty hours

Jalandhar DC to listen, address people’s grievances

‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC begins fire audit of factories, commercial buildings

Punjab Govt depts bleed PSPCL, owe crores in power arrears

Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke's residence at Jagraon

2 minors critical in freak accident in Ludhiana