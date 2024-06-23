T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan players celebrate DJ Bravo style, dance to ‘Champion’ song after historic victory against Australia

Chandigarh, June 23
Afghanistan cricket team achieved a historic milestone in the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating former champions Australia by 21 runs in a Super 8 match on Saturday.
The celebrations that followed were nothing short of exuberant. On the field, the players were jubilant, but the festivity continued off the field as well. Former captain Mohammad Nabi shared a video on social media which soon went viral capturing the team’s joyous mood on the bus, singing and dancing to ‘Champion,’ a song by their bowling coach and recent consultant, Dwayne Bravo.
This victory marks Afghanistan’s first-ever win over Australia, keeping their semifinal dreams very much alive.
After a loss to India in their previous match, Afghanistan entered the game against Australia with a clear mission: win or face elimination. Rising to the occasion, the team delivered a series of outstanding performances by Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. Both Gurbaz and Zadran scored impressive 50s.
Setting a target of 148-6, Afghanistan’s bowlers then took centre stage. Naib’s took four wickets, complemented by Naveen’s three wickets, restricting Australia to a mere 127 runs, sealing a memorable victory for Afghanistan.
