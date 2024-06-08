T20 World Cup: Afganistan bowl out New Zealand for 75, secure 84-run upset win

Georgetown (Guyana), June 8
Skipper Rashid Khan and in-form left arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi grabbed four wickets each as Afghanistan stunned New Zealand by a whopping 84 runs in a Group C clash of the T20 World Cup here.
Chasing a tricky 160 at the Providence Stadium here, the 2021 runners-up were skittled out for 75 with just two batters -- Glen Phillips (18) and Matt Henry (12) managing double digits as they lasted just 15.2 overs.
Farooqi and Khan returned with identical figures of 4/17.
Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, fresh from winning the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, gave Afghanistan a splendid star in a 56-ball 80 after New Zealand chose to bowl.
The opener smashed five sixes and as many fours as he along with Ibrahim Zadran (41-ball 44; 2x6, 3x4) put on 103 for the first wicket in 14.3 overs.
But however they could not finish well as Trent Boult (2/22) and Matt Henry (2/37) restricted them to 159 for six.
Brief Scores
Afghanistan 159/6; 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 80, Ibrahim Zadran 44; Trent Boult 2/22, Matt Henry 2/37) beat New Zealand 75; 15.2 overs (Rashid Khan 4/17, Fazalhaq Farooqi 4/17).
