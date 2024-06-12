T20 World Cup: India beat spirited USA by 7 wickets, enter Super 8

New York, June 12
Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav played lead roles as India defeated USA by seven wickets to enter the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.
Suryakumar made a well-judged unbeaten 50 off 49 balls and Shivam Dube a laboured to a 31 off 35 balls as India overhauled USA’s 110/8 in 18.2 overs. India ended up at 111/3.
Earlier, pacer Arshdeep was brilliant with the ball while taking four wickets as India restricted the USA to 110/8.
Nitish Kumar (27, 23b, 2x4 1x6) batted well in the company of former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson (15, 12b, 1x4, 1x6) for the USA.
For India, Arshdeep (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were the best in the park, picking up six wickets between them.
Brief scores: USA: 110/8 in 20 overs (Steven Taylor 24, Nitish Kumar 27, Corey Anderson 14; Arshdeep Singh 4/9, Hardik Pandya 2/14) lost to India: 111/3 in 18.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 50 not out, Shivam Dube 31 not out; Saurabh Netravalkar 2/18) by 7 wickets.
