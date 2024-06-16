 T20 World Cup: Australia defeat Scotland by 5 wickets : The Tribune India

T20 World Cup: Australia defeat Scotland by 5 wickets

Scotland’s defeat paves way for England’s entry into Super Eight stage

Australia's Marcus Stoinis bats during the mens T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Scotland, at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia, on June 15, 2024. AP/PTI



PTI

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 16

Australia defeated Scotland by five wickets after Travis Head (68) and Marcus Stoinis (59) hit vital fifties in their Group B match of the T20 World Cup here.

Chasing 181, Australia appeared to be struggling early on but Head and Stoinis led their recovery while the finishing touches were provided by Matthew Wade (4*) and Tim David (24*). Australia made 186/5 in 19.4 overs.

Scotland’s defeat paved the way for England’s entry into the Super Eight stage of the tournament as the second team from Group B.

Earlier, Brandon McMullen hit 60 from 34 balls with six sixes and two fours to bolster Scotland while adding 89 runs for the second wicket with George Munsey (35).

Scotland captain Richie Berrington played a crucial innings of 42 not out and was involved in several partnerships late in the innings to push his team’s total to 180 for five.

Brief scores: Scotland 180/5 in 20 overs (George Munsey 35, Brandon McMullen 60, Richie Berrington 42*; Glenn Maxwell 2/44) lost to Australia 186/5 in 19.4 overs (Travis Head 68, Marcus Stoinis 59, Tim David 24*; Mark Watt 2/34) by 5 wickets.

#Australia #Cricket #England


