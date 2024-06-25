T20 World Cup: Play resumes after rain interruption in Super 8 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan

Kingstown, June 25
Play resumed in the Super 8 T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan after a short rain interruption here.
Bangladesh were 31 for 3 runs in 3.3 overs while chasing a target of 116 against Afghanistan when rain had stopped play.
Pacers Naveen Ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi removed the top three batters.
Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar were at the crease when heavens opened up. No overs were lost due to the delay.
Earlier, Bangladesh bowlers restricted Afghanistan to 115/5.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Om Birla likely to be repeated as Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajnath Singh dials Opposition
Rajnath Singh has urged opposition to support government's S...
PM Modi leads BJP's offensive to counter Opposition's Constitution narrative on 1975 Emergency anniversary
Hitting out at the Congress, Modi says ‘those who imposed th...
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge
Assange not expected to face new prison time, to return to A...