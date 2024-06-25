T20 World Cup: Play resumes after rain interruption in Super 8 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan

PTI

Kingstown, June 25

Play resumed in the Super 8 T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan after a short rain interruption here.

Bangladesh were 31 for 3 runs in 3.3 overs while chasing a target of 116 against Afghanistan when rain had stopped play.

Pacers Naveen Ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi removed the top three batters.

Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar were at the crease when heavens opened up. No overs were lost due to the delay.

Earlier, Bangladesh bowlers restricted Afghanistan to 115/5.

