T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka with two-wicket win in nail-bitting thriller

Dallas (USA), June 8
Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain claimed a match-winning 3/22 as Bangladesh secured a thrilling two-wicket victory over former champions Sri Lanka in their Group D T20 World Cup fixture here.
Opting to bowl, Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par 124 for 9 in 20 overs.
Pacer Mustafizur Rahman complemented Rishad returning with a splendid 3/17, while Taskin Ahmed bagged 2/25.
For Sri Lanka, opener Pathum Nissanka was their top-scorer with 28-ball 47. It was the second successive loss and would make their Super Eight qualification tougher.
Towhid Hridoy made a significant contribution in the chase, hitting four sixes and one four in his crucial 20-ball 40, while Mahmudullah steered the chase in his 13-ball-16 not out. Bangladesh won with an over to spare.
South Africa, Netherlands and Bangladesh have two points each in that order in Group D, while Nepal and Sri Lanka are yet to open their accounts.
Brief Scores
Sri Lanka 124/9 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 47; Mustafizur Rahman 3/17, Rishad Hossain 3/22, Taskin Ahmed 2/25) lost to Bangladesh 125/8 in 19 overs (Towhid Hridoy 40, Litton Das 36; Nuwan Thushara 4/18) by two wickets.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Bangladesh #Cricket #Sri Lanka #United States of America USA
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress
Congress’ general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that At...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...