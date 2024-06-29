 T20 World Cup final: 'Rohit Sharma will probably jump into Barbados ocean if...': Ganguly goes unfiltered ahead of India vs South Africa clash : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • T20 World Cup final: 'Rohit Sharma will probably jump into Barbados ocean if...': Ganguly goes unfiltered ahead of India vs South Africa clash

T20 World Cup final: 'Rohit Sharma will probably jump into Barbados ocean if...': Ganguly goes unfiltered ahead of India vs South Africa clash

Both the teams enter the final unbeaten, setting the stage for an electrifying clash in Barbados

T20 World Cup final: 'Rohit Sharma will probably jump into Barbados ocean if...': Ganguly goes unfiltered ahead of India vs South Africa clash

India's Head Coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and others during a practice session. ANI



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 29

Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India will be hoping to finally bring an ICC trophy back home to end an 11-year title drought when they face South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Both the teams enter the final unbeaten, setting the stage for an electrifying clash in Barbados.

The final presents the last opportunity for Rohit, who has previously led India to three ICC tournament finals. However, the team has faced successive defeats, losing to Australia in the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup, both in 2023. In his first outing as the Indian captain at the 2022 T20 World Cup, India lost to England in the semi-final.

With the T20 World Cup final being Rohit’s last chance to secure an ICC title in this format, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly told PTI, “I don’t think he can lose two World Cup finals in seven (six) months. He will probably jump into the Barbados ocean if he loses two finals under his captaincy in seven months.”

“He has led from the front, batted brilliantly, and I hope it continues tomorrow. Hope India finishes on the right side, and they should play with freedom. They have been the best side of the competition. I wish them luck, I wish they win. Hope they have a little bit of luck tomorrow because that is required to win big tournaments,” Ganguly added.

Despite the challenges, Rohit has a remarkable record in domestic cricket, leading Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, the most by any captain in the league’s history. Ganguly says the difficulty of winning an IPL title is higher as it requires a team to win more matches than an ICC tournament.

“Rohit has the record of winning five IPL titles, which is huge achievement. Winning an IPL sometimes is more difficult. Don’t misquote me, I’m not saying IPL is better than international cricket,” said Ganguly.

“But you have to win 16-17 (12-13) matches to win an IPL; here you need to win 8-9 matches to win a World Cup. The honour is more in winning the World Cup. — With PTI inputs

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma #South Africa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

IMD warns of very heavy rain over north-west India; monsoon expected to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2-3 days

2
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

3
Delhi

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

4
World

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

5
Punjab Jalandhar West bypoll

Another row, BJP alleges Akali Dal candidate for Jalandhar West bypoll not Scheduled Caste

6
J & K

5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

7
India

Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, ex-envoy to China, appointed new Foreign Secretary

8
Punjab

Tail-end farmers in south-western Punjab grapple with severe water shortage

9
Punjab

Nawanshahr: Video of 21-year-old woman drug addict goes viral

10
Ludhiana

Double whammy for Ludhiana family after son dies by suicide in Canada

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

Top News

5 Army soldiers swept away in flash floods near Line of Actual Control in Ladakh

5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI conducts searches at 7 locations in Gujarat

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI conducts searches at 7 locations in Gujarat

CBI has registered six FIRs in the case, which include its o...

Delhi airport canopy collapse: Operations at Terminal 1 remain suspended, flights shifted to Terminals 2 and 3

Delhi airport canopy collapse: Operations at Terminal 1 remain suspended, flights shifted to Terminals 2 and 3

Terminal 1 handles domestic flights, including those by Indi...

Iran seesawing vote results put race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili

Iran goes to runoff election between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili as no candidate secures majority

Iranian law requires that a winner gets more than 50 per cen...

AAP holds protest near BJP's headquarters, demands Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's release

AAP holds protest near BJP's headquarters, demands Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's release

Officials say barricades have been put up and paramilitary p...


Cities

View All

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

PRTC bus conductor injured in brawl with toll plaza officials

MC asks hotels, restaurants to install machines to convert waste into manure

Passengers complain of overcharging for bottled water by vendors in trains, on railway stations

Aspirants not allowed to take exam, Sikh leaders protest

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Chandigarh Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Two kidnap private company employee from Chandigarh's Sector 53

Chandigarh travel agents told to submit documents

Every 2nd Aadhaar application rejected over wrong info: Chandigarh DC

Chandigarh: Chain of evidence incomplete, man walks free in drug case

AAP holds protest near BJP's headquarters, demands Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's release

AAP holds protest near BJP's headquarters, demands Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's release

Delhi airport canopy collapse: Operations at Terminal 1 remain suspended, flights shifted to Terminals 2 and 3

Heavy rain likely in Delhi over next few days, India Meteorological Department issues orange alert

Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8

Bouncer shot dead in Gurugram by 2 bike-borne assailants dressed as delivery agents

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Know your candidates – A peep into their past

Nawanshahr: Video of 21-year-old woman drug addict goes viral

Cop caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Robbery bid cracked, three land in police net

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Double whammy for Ludhiana family after son dies by suicide in Canada

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project work nears completion in Ludhiana

Health Minister reiterates promise to make Ludhiana Civil Hospital ICU operational

Monsoon preparedness: Meeting with Army, NDRF officials held in Ludhiana

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib civic body passes 16 resolutions