 T20 World Cup: Hosts West Indies primed for Super 8 clash against defending champions England : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

T20 World Cup: Hosts West Indies primed for Super 8 clash against defending champions England

Having played catch up after a loss against Australia in league stage, Jos Buttler and his men now have opportunity to start afresh

T20 World Cup: Hosts West Indies primed for Super 8 clash against defending champions England

Both England and West Indies are each competing for an unprecedented third T20 World Cup title. AP/PTI photos



PTI

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 19

An in-form West Indies will be keen to carry the winning momentum but won't underestimate familiar foes England in their opening Super Eight clash of the T20 World Cup which promises to be a run fest here.

Both England and West Indies are each competing for an unprecedented third T20 World Cup title. While the hosts are undefeated in the tournament so far, England had a rather anxious group stage and needed arch-rivals Australia's help to keep alive their title defence.

Having played catch up after a loss against Australia in the league stage, Jos Buttler and his men now have the opportunity to start afresh.

On the other hand, West Indies, who head to the fixture on the back of an eight-match winning streak, put up a sensational display against Afghanistan, notching a huge 104-run win at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. 

They once again head to the stadium that holds the name of their head coach and two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain in search of a similar result.

“It's not necessarily to send them (England) a message (the huge win against Afghanistan). It's just to show them that as much as they are playing good cricket, we're playing good cricket - so come Wednesday night it should be a very good game,” skipper Rovman Powell said at the pre-match press conference.

West Indies are performing as a cohesive unit. Their batters have taken responsibility and stood up every time the team needed someone -- be it Shane Rutherford or Nicholas Pooran. Their bowlers too have done their job.

The flat pitches and relatively short square boundaries here are a paradise for batters with all matches played here so far being a high-scoring affairs.

But the batters will have to be carefully negotiate the cross winds that sends some balls flying unexpectedly for six and others swirling. Pooran targeted them ruthlessly against Afghanistan.

West Indies will bank on their left-arm spin duo of Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Moti against England's predominantly right-handed batting lineup.

While the pitch favours batters, the extra bounce still offers incentive for the quicks and left-arm medium pacer Obed McCoy's role will also become important.

England pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood would also be keen to make most of the conditions.

The two teams have clashed rather regularly in the past and are well aware of each other's strength and weaknesses.

“When we play the English guys so often, we play them actually every year, so they know a lot about us, we know a lot about them,” Powell said.

“It's just that when you're playing the game on the day, whoever gets on top has to stay on top for as long as possible.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Cricket #England #West Indies


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Jolt to Congress in Haryana as senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit party; to join BJP on Wednesday

2
India

Video purportedly shows jailed Lawrence Bishnoi wishing Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid; Gujarat Government orders probe

3
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

4
Chandigarh

Army doctor turns saviour for ill man onboard Chandigarh-bound flight

5
India

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

6
Himachal

Congress fields Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu’s wife from Dehra

7
Himachal Dehra Bypoll

Congress’s pick: ‘Dehra ki beti’ who is Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu’s wife

8
India

Assam Home Secretary shoots himself in ICU soon after wife dies of cancer

9
Himachal

US Congressional delegation, Tibetans ‘target’ China on autonomy for Tibet

10
Punjab

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Don't Miss

View All
Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

Top News

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’

Video: On 1st death anniversary, Canadian Parliament observes ‘moment of silence’ in honour of Khalistani activist Nijjar

This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

www.sgpcsarai.com is official website for room booking at Sa...

Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhry, her daughter Shruti Choudhry join BJP

'Uchhit samman hoga': Union Minister Khattar as Kiran Choudhary jumps ship to BJP on Haryana poll eve

Kiran urges supporters to go from village to village: ‘We ha...


Cities

View All

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Amritsar: Sanitation workers protest, seek fulfilment of demands

Amritsar district environment panel for better mgmt of waste in urban, rural areas

SGPC gears up for centenaries of Sikh masters, Guru Ramdas, Guru Amardas

MLA Central asks MC officials to improve civic amenities in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Rejection of MC House resolution by Chandigarh Admn legally questionable: MP Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Sector 26 Mandi to remain closed for 2 hours daily for cleanliness work

Chandigarh: Residents reel under power cuts

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Delhi water crisis: Atishi writes to PM Modi, says will go on indefinite fast from June 21 if situation not resolved

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in money laundering case

Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi

NEET row: AAP seeks SC-monitored probe

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Families of youth stuck in Armenia jail meet MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

Surprise Check: SHO, DSP found sleeping at home during duty hours

Jalandhar DC to listen, address people’s grievances

‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC begins fire audit of factories, commercial buildings

Punjab Govt depts bleed PSPCL, owe crores in power arrears

Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke's residence at Jagraon

2 minors critical in freak accident in Ludhiana