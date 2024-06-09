 T20 World Cup: ‘I’ll give 60% to India, 40% to Pakistan’, Wasim Akram picks Rohit & Co. as favourites : The Tribune India

  • 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup
  • T20 World Cup: ‘I’ll give 60% to India, 40% to Pakistan’, Wasim Akram picks Rohit & Co. as favourites

T20 World Cup: ‘I’ll give 60% to India, 40% to Pakistan’, Wasim Akram picks Rohit & Co. as favourites

India have played two matches at the venue, while Pakistan are still clueless about the surface

T20 World Cup: ‘I’ll give 60% to India, 40% to Pakistan’, Wasim Akram picks Rohit & Co. as favourites

India captain Rohit Sharma with head coach Rahul Dravid. @BCCI/PTI



IANS

New Delhi, June 9

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has picked India as the favourites to win the T20 World Cup match against Men in Green at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma-led side looks more formidable against Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the tournament. India registered a confident win against Ireland in their opening match while Pakistan bowed down to co-host USA in a thrilling Super Over to start their campaign.

Heading into the high-octane clash, both teams will face a similar unpredictability factor of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch that has posed a difficult challenge for the teams in the tournament so far.

However, India have played two matches at the venue before taking on their neighbours while Pakistan are still clueless about the surface.

When asked about his prediction for the match of the tournament, Akram did not hesitate to name India as favourates to win the match while aslo highlighting that the result of the match can shift either way in a T20I.

“If we look at India’s form, India generally is a better team. Better team in a way that they’re favourites heading into that game. I will give 60% to India and 40% to Pakistan. But, it’s T20I, one good innings, one good spell, the game can change quickly. I think everybody is looking forward to the game of the tournament,” Akram said in a Star Sports video ahead of the mega encounter.

On the other hand, Akram’s former teammate and lethal pacer Waqar Younis has favoured Pakistan due to their solid pace attack.

“My heart says Pakistan but from what I’ve seen so far in this tournament the pitch in New York is very much for the faster bowlers. So, it evens it out a little bit just purely because of the surface in New York,” Younis said.

In the history of the T20 World Cup, India have a 6-1 lead against Pakistan and will look to make it 7-1 in New York.

