T20 World Cup: India win toss, opt to bat against Afghanistan in Super 8 match

Barbados, June 20
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan in their opening Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.
India made one change, including wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in place of pacer Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
Afghanistan also made a change with Hazratullah Zazai replacing Karim Janat.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
