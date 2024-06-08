 T20 World Cup: Kohli, Bumrah can take game away from Pakistan, says all-rounder Fawad Alam : The Tribune India

T20 World Cup: Kohli, Bumrah can take game away from Pakistan, says all-rounder Fawad Alam

While India started the tournament with resounding win over Ireland, Pakistan shockingly went down against co-hosts USA in Super Over

Indian cricket team player Virat Kohli with teammates during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan, in New York, USA, on June 7, 2024. @ICC/PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 8

Pakistan all-rounder Fawad Alam said Babar Azam’s side will have to nullify Indian stars Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in their high-profile T20 World Cup match on Sunday for a win and get their campaign back on track.

While India started the tournament with a resounding eight-wicket win over Ireland, Pakistan shockingly went down against co-hosts USA in the Super Over.

“Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will make an impact for India in the game because of their experience and also the quality of both of them. They can easily take the game away from Pakistan,” Alam told PTI videos in an interview.

“As a team, India is well-balanced, and it will be really hard to get past them.” Alam, who played 19 Tests, 38 ODIs and 24 T20Is for his country, said left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir will have to come up with a match-turning effort against India, similar to his burst against them in the Champions Trophy final 2017.

“I feel Mohammad Amir will redeem himself and give a match-winning performance against India alongside captain Babar who has had a pretty decent record against them,” said Alam, whose last T20I for Pakistan came back in 2010.

Amir had an ordinary Super Over against the USA, conceding 18 runs, but Alam warned against writing the pacer off.

“Based on that super over, you can’t blame Amir. He is not the same bowler as he was four years back.

“He has been playing cricket in different leagues and is still Pakistan’s best and most experienced bowler,” he added.

Alam, however, accepted that losing to the USA was not “acceptable” and Pakistan would feel pressure against India.

“Pakistan losing to the USA is very shocking. The USA is playing in their first World Cup, so it is not acceptable at all.

“Now the pressure is on Pakistan in the game against India. All I can hope is for a good game of cricket,” he said.

Alam hoped that Pakistan bowling would come good against India, despite lacking good spin options.

“Imad Wasim’s injury has come as a shock. Shadab is completely out of form with the ball in his hand. Pakistan is clearly lagging in bowling, especially in the spin department.

“India has Bumrah, (Mohammad) Siraj, and Kuldeep (Yadav) who can pose a threat. But if Pakistan bowling clicks in the improved conditions as claimed by ICC then we may witness them having an edge over India,” he noted.

The left-arm spinner said the International Cricket Council (ICC) should have inspected the drop-in pitch in New York well in advance to the tournament.

The deck at the Nassau County stadium has been offering variable bounce to pacers, often posing a threat to batters’ limbs.

India’s Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant took hits during the match against Ireland.

“If the wickets are well-prepared in Dallas and Florida then why didn’t you host the games there? Now, you are trying to cover up but what about those teams who have already played their games and lost those matches? Who is responsible for that?” he said.

