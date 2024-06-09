T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, opts to field against arch-rival India

New York, June 9
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their Group A T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.
India began the tournament with a facile eight-wicket win over Ireland, while Pakistan were stunned by the USA in their first match.
India retained their playing 11 from the last match while Pakistan brought in Imad Wasim for Azam Khan.
Team: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammed Amir.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire
20 rounds of AK-47 and M4 carbine found at the accident site
Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd consecutive term; 71 ministers take oath, 5 allies get one Cabinet berth each
NDA government to have 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of ...
Be humble, never compromise on probity, transparency: Modi’s pep talk to ministers-designate
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwi...
New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat
3 leaders from poll-bound Haryana likely to get Cabinet bert...
Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'
Set to be a minister at the Centre despite losing parliament...