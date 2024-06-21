 T20 World Cup: Pressure building on top-order and Shivam Dube as India take on Bangladesh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

T20 World Cup: Pressure building on top-order and Shivam Dube as India take on Bangladesh

Though overall head-to-head record is overwhelmingly in India’s favour, Bangladesh have been known to be plucky

T20 World Cup: Pressure building on top-order and Shivam Dube as India take on Bangladesh

India's captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session in Bridgetown, Barbados. @BCCI/PTI



PTI

North Sound (Antigua), June 21

The ever-present tension of their over a decade-long big-stage rivalry would make for an engrossing sub-plot when an undefeated India takes on a faltering Bangladesh, both teams desperately hoping for their batting stars to strike form in the Super Eights clash of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

The overall head-to-head record is overwhelmingly in India’s favour but Bangladesh have been known to be plucky and Rohit Sharma and his men would be wary of that.

The two South Asian neighbours have also been locked in some off-field drama in the past with Bangladesh often expressing its misgivings with India’s financial might in the sport.

At the ongoing World Cup though, there is no doubt that India are as mighty a cricketing power to be a serious title contender.

The Men in Blue produced a professional performance against Afghanistan in their opening Super Eight’s match.

With only a travel day separating their remaining two games, they would be hoping that the players, who have not performed as per expectations so far, deliver the goods.

Top of that list would be the opening pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom have got starts but have not been able to turn them into defining knocks. They have made a conscious effort to force the pace but have ended with minimal returns.

Another under-pressure team member is left-hander Shivam Dube, who was picked in the World Cup squad to hammer sixes in the middle and death overs.

However, the IPL form that helped him seal a World Cup berth has deserted him and he is yet to come to the party.

The southpaw did make an unbeaten 31 against the USA in a group league game but it was Suryakumar Yadav’s effort that made the difference ultimately.

Another failure might force the team management to consider Sanju Samson in the middle order.

The biggest positive in the batting department in the Afghanistan game was Hardik Pandya’s cameo. The all-rounder is known for his brutal hitting and that was on display on Thursday.

On the bowling front, India are expected to retain the combination having given the first opportunity of the tournament to crafty left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

The wickets in the Caribbean have provided enough help for the spinners, prompting India to play three at the Kensington Oval.

The combination is likely to continue here with Kuldeep retaining his place at the expense of Mohammed Siraj.

“Playing three left-arm spinners, I feel there is an advantage. There are three left-arm spinners out of which we have two finger spinners and one wrist spinner,” said Axar Patel after the Afghanistan game.

“The combination of the three of us is very good. We have a good team. We communicate well. Like whoever comes to bowl first, we communicate what is working and what is not. I think that is very important when you bowl as a unit,” he added.

India’s sole aim in the Caribbean is to win the trophy and a solid performance against Bangladesh will be another step forward in that context. A tougher battle awaits against Australia on June 24.

Bangladesh, who have struggled with their batting throughout the tournament, find themselves in a must win situation after the loss to Australia.

The lack of power-hitters is hurting them and there is no quick fix to that problem. The under-performance of opener Litton Das and Tanzid Khan has also compounded Bangladesh’s woes.

“It’s very important for the top-order to get runs like we did today, that’s a big boost, hopefully the bowlers will continue their form. Looking for a good show against India in our next match,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Shanto said after the loss to Australia here on Friday.

Both Shanto (41) and Towhid Hridoy (40) did well but the rest of the line-up was not quite up to it.

They will need to find a way to tackle Bumrah, who has been sensational thus far, taking eight wickets at an unparalleled economy rate of 3.46 runs per over.

The pacers, led by Mustafizur Rahman, have done alright but leg-spinner Rishad Hossain needs more support in the spin department.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Match starts at 8pm IST.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

2
Punjab

2-time councillor Surjit Kaur is SAD's pick for Jalandhar West bypoll

3
J & K

Day is not far when people of J-K will elect its own local government, says PM Modi; also warns terrorists

4
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pakistan ISI behind menace: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

5
Punjab

NIA arrests key operative linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist

6
Haryana

Kaithal ‘honour’ killing: Komal’s brother fired at me too, says husband

7
Delhi

Chilling murder inside Delhi's Burger King captured on CCTV; hitmen walked in as customers, fired at least 38 rounds

8
India

7-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab named pro-tem Speaker

9
Delhi

In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release

10
Diaspora

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Top News

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release

ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind...

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process; issues notice to National Testing Agency, others

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process; issues notice to National Testing Agency, others

The matter will be taken up for hearing on July 8

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

The activists were not allowed to board planes in Vancouver ...

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm was severed by heavy farm machinery

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbar...

‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’

Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pakistan ISI behind menace: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pakistan ISI behind menace: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav


Cities

View All

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

SGPC gets fake web portal used to book accommodation at ‘Saragarhi Niwas’ in Amritsar blocked

Pingalwara vice-president awarded by UK varsity

Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering healthcare at doorsteps: DC

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Rooms razed at Mani Majra temple

Rooms razed at Mani Majra temple amid protests

Chandigarh Administration's notices to over 100 religious structures

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Case pendency in Chandigarh District Courts shoots up to 1 lakh in four years

Mohali: Death of hundreds of wild animals on dry Perch Dam bed angers villagers

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release

ED behaving as if Arvind Kejriwal is ‘most wanted terrorist’: Sunita Kejriwal

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process; issues notice to National Testing Agency, others

Delhi water crisis: AAP Minister Atishi begins indefinite hunger strike for more water from Haryana

No evidence against opposition leaders held by central agencies in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi: Sanjay Raut

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural still has 4 cases against him

In 2 yrs, value of Sheetal Angural’s assets goes up by Rs 38 lakh

Air pollution deaths in India a cause for concern: Balbir Singh Seechewal

Hoshiarpur: Wild boar attack on crop leaves farmers worried

Veggie prices soar with mercury

Veggie prices soar in Ludhiana with mercury

GRP cops save minor girl from committing suicide in Ludhiana

Keep check on dyeing units dumping untreated waste: Ludhiana MC chief to PPCB

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

Expedite recovery of property tax from defaulters, officials told

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha chief welcomes increase in MSP for kharif crops

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha chief welcomes increase in MSP for kharif crops

210 boxes of liquor seized at Fatehgarh Sahib, driver held

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute