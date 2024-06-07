 T20 World Cup: Pressure was on Pakistan, knew crowd support will backfire on them: USA skipper Monank Patel : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup
  • T20 World Cup: Pressure was on Pakistan, knew crowd support will backfire on them: USA skipper Monank Patel

T20 World Cup: Pressure was on Pakistan, knew crowd support will backfire on them: USA skipper Monank Patel

Patel made a composed 50 as co-hosts USA shocked 2009 champions Pakistan via Super Over here on Thursday

T20 World Cup: Pressure was on Pakistan, knew crowd support will backfire on them: USA skipper Monank Patel

United States captain Monank Patel celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on June 6, 2024. AP/PTI



PTI

Dallas, June 7

After scripting a win for the ages against Pakistan, USA captain Monank Patel said his team did not feel any pressure during the nerve-wracking Super Over as the crowd was mostly behind Babar Azam’s men, which ended up backfiring on the visiting side in their T20 World Cup clash here.

Patel made a composed 50 as co-hosts USA shocked 2009 champions Pakistan via Super Over here on Thursday.

“I thought we should have finished the game (in regular time) and we should have never gone to Super Over. I mean the way we kept our nerves…and in the Super Over particularly, scoring 18 runs gave us a big upper hand to defend the target,” Patel said in the post-match press conference.

So, what was the talk inside the team huddle at that crucial juncture? Were there any queasy stomachs?

“In the huddle we talked about - there’s no pressure for us. All the pressure is in front of Pakistan. We knew that we didn’t have enough support from the crowd. Pakistan had more support from the crowd.

“I thought it will backfire on them, and if we play good cricket, they’ll be more under pressure,” said Patel.

Patel, who was born in Anand, Gujarat, said his side bowled brilliantly in the Power Play segment and kept Pakistan batters on a tight leash.

“The way we bowled in the first six overs, I felt we didn’t give them enough opportunity to score runs and we kept them under more pressure and it helped us,” he said.

Patel said USA were always in the game once they restricted Pakistan to 159.

“The plan was to win the toss and bowl first. We knew the initial first half an hour would help pace bowlers and the way we kept them quiet and took the crucial wickets in the power play, it helped really well.

“And yeah, 160 on this wicket with one side short boundary, I felt we were always in the game,” he explained.

The home side threw a surprise by handing the responsibility of bowling the Super Over to Saurabh Netravalkar instead of the more pedigreed Ali Khan.

But the left-arm pacer successfully defended 18 runs to guide his side to a memorable victory.

“The plan was we wanted to make sure that we utilise the condition. The condition was left-arm bowler bowling cutters and wide yorkers from left-arm over.

“Ali Khan usually hits the stump and we wanted to make sure that we make them play outside the off-stump. And as a left-hander, the angle helps it. Saurabh had a good day, and I backed Saurabh, and yeah, that was the decision,” he explained.

The USA also made a rather surprising decision to hold back a natural range-hitter like Corey Anderson and promoted Nitish Kumar up the order in the regulation time.

Patel said they wanted to keep Anderson for the last three overs.

“As a player he (Nitish) always thinks about the team first and I felt when I got out, I think it was 14th over or something. Nitish, the way he’s batting, we wanted to back him.

“We wanted to make sure that even if the wicket goes, obviously, Corey was going next. We wanted to keep Corey in the last three overs. That was the plan,” said Patel.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Pakistan #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended

2
Punjab

'Can never back any bloc with Congress presence': SAD rules out support to INDIA bloc

3
India

Hours after extending support to BJP-led NDA, ally JD(U) seeks rethink on Agnipath scheme

4
Punjab

Sirhind train collision: Loco pilot, assistant fell asleep at wheel

5
India

No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post

6
India

Rahul alleges Modi, Shah 'directly involved' in stocks crash 'scam'; BJP rubbishes charge

7
Punjab

Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP

8
India

CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, detained

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds key meet on AAP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

10
Punjab

NIA searches multiple locations in Punjab linked with aides of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

NDA MPs to meet today to elect Modi as their leader

NDA meet under way to decide on Cabinet; Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9

After Modi is elected, Naidu, Kumar and Shinde will join the...

JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi

JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi

With 12 MPs, JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after TDP

4 Indian medical students drown in Russia

4 Indian medical students drown in Russia

The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were ...

RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April last year a...

Farmers stand by cop, want dope test on actor Kangana

Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP

Union members to take up the issue at a meeting today


Cities

View All

Dust storm, showers bring respite from searing heat

Dust storm, showers bring respite from searing heat

40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star passes off peacefully

Prices of mobile phones surge after police bust smuggling racket in Amritsar Central Jail

MC to start night sanitation in markets

Amritsar MC deploys water sprinkler to keep plants, surroundings cool

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari terms proposed power tariff hike in Chandigarh unjustified, asks regulatory commission to instead give 300 units for free

Manish Tewari terms proposed power tariff hike in Chandigarh unjustified, asks regulatory commission to instead give 300 units for free

Shocker: Chandigarh plans to raise power tariff by over 19%

Zirakpur goes powerless

Chandigarh agent held for duping NRI of Rs 3.5 cr shares

Hit by truck in Mohali, cyclist battles for life

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

A victory for people: Atishi on SC order asking HP to release water

BJP accuses Kejriwal govt of playing ‘dirty politics’

INDIA bloc crumbles in Delhi, AAP to go solo in Assembly poll

Support of SCs, Sikhs instrumental in BJP’s victory, says Sachdeva

GST officer surrenders in court

GST officer surrenders in court

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur

Despite incentives, direct seeding of rice fails to enthuse Doaba farmers

Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in city

Phagwara girl turns author at 14, pens anthology of 30 poems

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Anomalies found during hospital raids

21 booths polled less than 10% votes, 100 record highest turnout

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

Attacked with bricks, 48-year-old man succumbs to injuries

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Operation Blue Star anniversary passes off peacefully in city

Now, access varsity results on DigiLocker