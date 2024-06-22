 T20 World Cup: Quinton de Kock's innings was the difference, admits England skipper Jos Buttler : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • T20 World Cup: Quinton de Kock's innings was the difference, admits England skipper Jos Buttler

T20 World Cup: Quinton de Kock's innings was the difference, admits England skipper Jos Buttler

De Kock slammed a 38-ball 65-run knock studded with four sixes and as many fours to help South Africa post 163 for six

T20 World Cup: Quinton de Kock's innings was the difference, admits England skipper Jos Buttler

South Africa's Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against England, in Saint Lucia, June 21, 2024. AP/PTI



PTI

Gros Islet, June 22

England batters couldn't match the big-hitting prowess of South African opener Quinton de Kock in the powerplay and his innings was the “difference” between the two teams, said skipper Jos Butler after a narrow seven-run loss in their T20 World Cup Super Eight match here.

De Kock slammed a 38-ball 65-run knock studded with four sixes and as many fours to help South Africa post 163 for six. In reply, England could manage just 156 for six.

“I think the way Quinny played at the top sort of really put us under a lot of pressure and (he) played some great shots and we weren't able to match that,” Buttler said during the post-match press conference.

“I think that was the difference in the game.”

With de Kock going strong, South Africa made 63 for no loss in the powerplay.

“The tougher overs in the power play today were from the bottom end which de Kock really took on and took some risks and played well, so as I've mentioned, I felt like the power play was the difference in the game,” he said.

“I think the way Quinny could bat at the rate that none of us could bat at for -- but like I say, yeah, we fought back brilliantly well with the ball and restricted a really strong line-up to what was about a par score probably.”

England couldn't push the pace in the powerplay, losing Phil Salt (11) in the second over. None of the top-order batters -- Jonny Bairstow (16), Buttler (17) and Moeen Ali (9) could capitalise on the starts.

It was a spirited fightback from Harry Brook (53) and Liam Livingstone (33) which gave England hope but South African bowlers executed their plans to perfection as the defending champions couldn't make 25 runs in the last three overs despite having six wickets in hand.

“The wicket was probably a little bit slower than everyone expected. So, yeah, 160 was about a par score. I thought we bowled really well in the back 10-15 overs there to restrict them.

“Brook and Livingston had a fantastic partnership, like I say on a slow wicket where other guys struggled and I thought their partnership was brilliant and they've got us to a position where, you're probably looking like your favourites at one point to go on and win the game.

“But yeah, I thought that was an awesome partnership and just couldn't quite finish it off.”

De Kock attributes success to local knowledge gathered during CPL stint

De Kock attributed the swashbuckling display to his knowledge of the local conditions which was possible due to his stint in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“I've played a lot of day T20s in cricket in the West Indies and generally that is the most important time to score runs, it was the easiest time to score runs,” said de Kock, who slammed 49 runs off 20 balls in the powerplay.

The match started at 10.30am local time, while the previous four T20 World Cup games at the venue had an 8.30pm start.

“I don't know if the rest of the guys knew, but I had a fair sense. I've played here quite a bit in the Caribbean League. Same thing, (the) wicket looks beautiful at night, plays most differently, but at the day 160-170 are winning scores here in the day.

“I think generally it goes by like that in the Caribbean. I think the lights and maybe a bit of dew at night help the ball skid on a bit better.

“The easier time to score runs is in the powerplay. When the ball is old and as the wicket deteriorates, it gets harder.”

De Kock said powerplay wasn't the only factor and there were other moments which helped them win.

“I think our bowlers also bowled really well, one or two key moments that could have also been a standout over I think KG's (Kagiso Rabada's) final over was also could be potential match winning.

“I think there was (some) other moments but obviously that's probably one of our better powerplays this whole World Cup so (it) could be, you never know.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #England #South Africa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

2
World

Watch: Putin takes Kim Jong Un on drive in Limousine, later gifts him car; North Korean leader gives him pair of dogs

3
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

4
Punjab

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

5
India

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

6
Delhi

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

7
Haryana

Election Commission to update voters’ list in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra

8
Jalandhar

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

9
India

When a speech translation led to war of words between Nehru, Harivansh Rai Bachchan

10
Entertainment

Actor Pavithra Gowda had beaten up Renukaswamy with slippers, police say in remand note

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...

Government trying to do 'damage control': Congress on implementation of law to curb exam irregularities

Government trying to do 'damage control': Congress on implementation of law to curb exam irregularities

Jairam Ramesh says 'the Bill received the President's assent...

SC yet again refuses to defer NEET counselling

Supreme Court yet again refuses to defer NEET counselling

10-yr jail, Rs 1 cr fine: Paper leak law notified

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment

Mann not to lead AAP campaign in Jalandhar

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

Will be run under RS MP Pathak’s supervision


Cities

View All

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Galliara around Golden Temple suffers from lack of timely maintenance, repairs

Work on restaurant-on-wheels underway at Amritsar railway station

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Chandigarh Congress protests NEET irregularities

Chandigarh MC notice to religious places: AAP, Congress playing with sentiments, says BJP

Mohali: Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Atishi begins indefinite fast over water crisis in Capital

Sunita: ED treating Kejriwal as ‘most wanted terrorist’

BJP’s advice to AAP: Understand judicial process

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh