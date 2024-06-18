T20 World Cup: Skipper Rohit Sharma eyes 'something special' from Team India in Super 8

IANS

Barbados, June 18

India captain Rohit Sharma expressed his excitement and optimism as the team gears up for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. Speaking ahead of their first match against Afghanistan, Rohit emphasised the team's collective ambition to make a significant impact in the tournament.

India, having cruised through the group stage unbeaten, secured victories against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA. Their final group-stage match against Canada was abandoned due to rain, leaving them at the top of Group A with an unblemished record.

The Indian team arrived in Barbados days ahead of their Super Eight opener to acclimate and focus on their preparations.

In a video released by the BCCI, Rohit highlighted the team's eagerness to excel. “There is real keenness in the group to go and do something special. It clearly shows that everyone wants to make a difference and we take our skill sessions quite seriously. There is something to achieve in every skill session that you do.”

Acknowledging the challenges of the upcoming schedule, the Indian skipper noted the team's readiness to tackle the demands of the Super 8 stage. “Once we play the first game, we are going to play the next two in 3-4 days. It is going to be a little hectic but we are used to all of this. We travel and play a lot so that is not going to be an excuse.”

Speaking on the importance of focusing on their skills and strategies, especially given their familiarity with the local conditions, Rohit said, “We will look to focus on our skill and what we need to do as a team. We have played a lot of games here. Everyone understands what they need to do. Everyone is looking forward and are excited at the same time.”

India's Super Eight campaign kicks off on June 20 with a match against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. This will be followed by a clash against Bangladesh in Antigua two days later, and they will conclude the Super 8 stage with a match against Australia in St Lucia on June 24.

